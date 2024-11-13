324 work-related deaths recorded last year - Steven Sim

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 324 work-related deaths were recorded nationwide last year, said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

He said that the figures were derived from 38,950 workplace accidents recorded during the same period.

“The occupational injury rate in Malaysia last year stood at 2.46 per 1,000 workers, surpassing the target (of not exceeding) 2.32, while the fatal occupational injury rate was 2.05 per 100,000 workers, compared to the target of 3.23 set in the OSHMP25 (National Occupational Safety and Health Master Plan 2021-2025).

“The Ministry, through JKKP (the Department of Occupational Safety and Health), is always striving to raise awareness on occupational safety and health matters,” he said in his peech at the National Occupational Safety and Health Awards here yesterday.

According to Sim, the 2023 National Occupational Injury and Disease Statistics report was based on a thorough analysis of occupational accident and disease data from both the public and private sectors.

“The data was obtained from four main agencies, namely JKKP, Socso (the Social Security Organisation), Work Disaster Ex-Gratia Scheme data from the Royal Malaysia Police, and the Ministry of Finance,” he said.

Sim said that it was the ministry’s commitment and priority to foster a safe and healthy work culture, in line with the tripartite principle established by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The 2023 National Occupational Injuries and Disease Statistics report indicated that while the rate of occupational injuries and deaths in that year exceeded the target, there was a 24 per cent decrease over the past decade.

“The injury rate in 2023 was 2.46 per 1,000 workers, compared to 3.28 per 1,000 workers in 2013. Meanwhile, fatal occupational injuries decreased by 56 per cent, with 2.05 per 100,000 workers in 2023, compared to 4.62 per 100,000 workers in 2013,” according to the report.

It also stated that JKKP recorded 11,747 cases of occupational disease and poisoning in 2023, a 29 per cent increase compared to 2020.