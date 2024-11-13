Unity Gov’t formula to form basis of BN-PH cooperation in Sabah election

SHAH ALAM: The cooperation formula in the Unity Government at the federal level will form the basis of reference for Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) in Sabah to face the upcoming state election.

Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said the formula was among the items focused on by both parties at a recent meeting.

“Recently, Sabah BN held a meeting with Sabah PH, and it was rather positive for us to work together (for the state election) as we have a basis or underlying interest to maintain the existing Unity Government formula.

“Because it’s proven that firstly, our country, especially the people need a stable government and the people are tired of political instability that plagued the previous term,” he told reporters after officiating an Agricultural Department seminar here yesterday.

Sabah BN and Sabah PH had agreed on Nov 5 to form communications for joint work, including establishing ties with other parties as preparation for the 17th Sabah state election.

Both parties said in a joint statement that the matter had been discussed by their leaders in an unofficial meeting, which was held to promote unity in line with the understanding between leaders of both parties, PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.