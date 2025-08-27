2025 Seafood Excellence Asia Awards Finalists

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2025 - Seafood Expo Asia, organized by Diversified, announces finalists for the annual Seafood Excellence Asia Awards. Eight finalists from countries around the world were selected and will compete for the best new seafood product award at the upcoming Seafood Expo Asia, taking place 10-12 September in Singapore. The finalists were selected based on several criteria including innovation, packaging, pricing and market acceptance.

The finalists include:

Hong Yu Food Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Premium Seafood Dumplings

Gumusdoga Seafood (Turkey)

Frozen Salmon Trout Fillet

Lam Kee Fisheries Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

Snow Treasures Miso-Marinated Cod Cube

Lian Ruey Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Lobster Oil

Oceanmaster Foods International Ltd. - PUHA (Canada)

Uni Fresco Paste - Uni Paste

Shiino Foods Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Shuto

Vinh Hoan Corporation (Vietnam)

Protein Pho Fusion

Sincere Food Investment Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

Squid Har Kow

The live judging and tasting of the finalist products will take place on day one in the Product Showcase (stand #D19) by a panel of high-volume seafood buyers and industry experts from the retail and foodservice industries across Asia. Winners of the awards will be announced at the end of day one during the event. All products submitted for the competition will be on display at the Product Showcase and can be viewed on the event’s website: Seafood Excellence Asia Awards Product Showcase - Seafood Expo Asia.

The Seafood Excellence Asia Awards is an extension of the Seafood Excellence awards featured at Seafood Expo North America and Seafood Expo Global, which consist of seafood buyers tasting, judging and selecting the best seafood products in the retail and HORECA (hotel/restaurant/catering) sectors.

Seafood industry professionals can learn more about Seafood Expo Asia, find information on the product showcase, the Seafood Excellence Asia Awards and register to attend for free by visiting www.seafoodexpo.com/asia.

