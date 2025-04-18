KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - EQS Newswire - 18 April 2025 - AIMS, a leading global financial broker, as part of the AIMS Group, is proud to announce its official partnership with the World Trading Tournament (WTT), the most anticipated global gamified trading competition in 2025.

With a total prize pool of USD 2.75 million, WTT is redefining the standard for competitive trading events globally. The champion will take home an impressive USD 1 million, while each of the Top 100 finalists will receive a minimum cash prize of USD 5,000. They’ll also enjoy an exclusive 3-day, 2-night stay in a 5-star hotel for three people, including breakfast. Additionally, each Top 100 finalist will have the opportunity to invite two extra guests to the spectacular WTT Dubai mega-yacht grand finale.

The WTT is more than just a competition — it’s a revolutionary platform bringing together trading professionals and enthusiasts from all sectors, including forex, fintech, financial institutions, and proprietary trading firms.

As the maiden season in 2025, the WTT provides an immersive gamified experience designed to promote networking, collaboration, and innovation across the global trading community.

“We are very excited to be partnering with WTT. This is a new concept in trading competition. The magnitude and exposure for both brands are significant. It’s an honor for AIMS to support this movement, which not only challenges traders but also celebrates the spirit of tech innovation and the global trader community,“ said Aaron Chang, CEO of AIMS GROUP, expressing his enthusiasm for the event.

As the Official Partner, AIMS will work closely with WTT to enhance trader engagement, provide educational content, and drive awareness throughout the tournament’s stages — from regional qualifiers to the electrifying finale in Dubai.

https://aimsfx.com/

Hashtag: #WorldTradingTournament #AIMS