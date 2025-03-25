SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Neswire - 25 March 2025 - Aspire, the all-in-one finance platform for modern businesses, today announces the launch of Aspire Ignite, a programme designed to help early stage startup founders overcome one of the biggest challenges in their entrepreneurial journey: securing investment beyond seed funding. The initiative reinforces Aspire’s continued commitment to empower entrepreneurs with the resources they need to succeed in a competitive global landscape.

With nearly 50% of startups failing to raise beyond the seed stage globally, many promising ventures stall often due to a lack of mentorship, network access, and scalable growth strategies. Aspire has partnered with top tier global venture capital firms, including B Capital, Square Peg, Headline, Insignia Ventures, BEENEXT and many more to address these challenges by equipping founders with the insights and connections they need to navigate the competitive fundraising landscape with confidence through Aspire Ignite.

Over the course of three months, the Aspire Ignite cohort will participate in a series of expert-led fundraising masterclasses, designed to help them refine their pitch and investor engagement strategies. In addition, they will gain exclusive access to VC reverse pitch sessions, where investors share an insider view on what they look for in early stage startups. Lastly, selected finalists will be able to have one-on-one office hours with top tier investors, providing tailored mentorship to help startups secure their next round of funding.

“Too many great ideas never make it past the seed stage due to a lack of access and support,” says Andrea Baronchelli, CEO and Co-founder of Aspire. “With Aspire Ignite, we’re aiming to change that by giving founders the insider knowledge, investor connections, and resources they need to defy the odds and scale their businesses.”

“We are excited to be joining Aspire Ignite, a program dedicated to equipping startup founders in Singapore with the tools and expertise needed to secure investment beyond the pre-seed stage,” said Heng Xuan, Strategy & Operations Senior Associate of BCapital. Over the next three months, I look forward to collaborating with ambitious entrepreneurs and refining their fundraising strategies through expert-led masterclasses.”

Aspire recognizes that as a startup’s success isn’t only hinged on strategic guidance and network access, it also requires the right tools and infrastructure to scale effectively. Aspire Ignite cohort members will receive over $200,000 in partner perks and benefits to help accelerate their growth. Additionally, finalists will be awarded $25,000 from Aspire, along with $500,000 in credits from leading partners such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and HubSpot, ensuring they have access to the best technology and services to build and scale their businesses.

To be eligible for Aspire Ignite, the startups must be incorporated in the Asia Pacific region and have secured pre-seed funding. Applications for Aspire Ignite are now open, the cohort begins on April14. Early stage startup founders can apply at https://aspireapp.com/aspire-ignite.

Aspire

Aspire is the all-in-one finance platform for modern businesses globally, helping over 50,000 companies save time and money with international payments, treasury, expense, payable, and receivable management solutions- accessible via a single, user-friendly account.

Headquartered in Singapore, Aspire has 600+ employees across nine countries, clients in 30+ markets and is backed by global top tier VCs, including Sequoia, Lightspeed, Y-Combinator, Tencent and Paypal. In 2023, Aspire closed an oversubscribed US$100M Series C round and announced that it has achieved profitability.