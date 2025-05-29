$!6 Super Wow Tips for Finding the “Real Deals” on Lazada’s 6.6 Super Wow Sale

Although Lazada’s 6.6 Super Wow Sale officially kicks off on 31 May 2025 at 8pm and runs until 8 June 2025, shoppers can already start grabbing those bargains with Chup Dulu – exclusive offers that lock in the best prices ahead of time. Consumers simply need to pay a fraction of the product’s price to secure a deal, then pay the balance on 1 June to beat the rush.

Whether it’s a wardrobe refresher, upgrading tech, or snagging amazing deals on household must-haves, the 6.6 sale has something for everyone. To help shoppers snag the real deals, Lazada shares six tips that can help consumers shop smarter, save more, and make the most of its 6.6 Super Wow Sale!

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2025 - Lazada’s 6.6 Super Wow Sale is just around the corner, and it’s shaping up to be the ultimate shopping event of the season! With June on the horizon, this mega sale kicks off the mid-year shopping frenzy, bringing unbeatable discounts across electronics, beauty, home essentials, fashion and much more.

Tip 3: Collect Your Vouchers Regularly

Enjoy significant savings when checking out with Campaign Vouchers, which offer up to RM1,000 off, plus daily Semua Free Shipping vouchers from the Voucher Centre that can help reduce delivery costs. Additionally, many popular sellers may offer additional discounts of up to 70% off with their own vouchers. These vouchers can often be stacked, depending on availability, for even greater value during the sale.

Tip 4: Themed Days for Shopping Every Day

From 2 to 5 June, exclusive savings abound on Lazada with daily themed shopping events, each offering special deals for one day only. Stock up on groceries and home necessities in bulk for better value with LazMart on 2 June, then grab the latest smart tech and appliances with deals under RM1,200 from LazGadgets on 3 June. On 4 June, enjoy comfort and convenience with Home & Lifestyle, offering everything from automotive goods and sports essentials, to home décor and more at exceptional value. Finally, on 5 June, Style & Glow brings the trendiest beauty and fashion essentials from renowned brands, Korea, China, and beyond.

Tip 5: Jaw-Dropping RM16 Deals from Over 30 Brands

Offering unbeatable value not commonly found elsewhere, Lazada’s 6.6 sale features over RM60,000 worth of products from more than 30 top brands, priced at just RM16. From travel gear to home appliances and fashion accessories, these All Out Deals cover it all. Keep an eye on the Lazada app daily for the must-have steals of the day, which drops at 3pm and 9pm daily throughout the campaign, and be ready to check out in a flash — as only the quickest shoppers will score these incredible bargains!

Participating brands include Airwheel, American Tourister, Amgras, Beacon Mart, Bose, CANNON, Cricut, Dreame, Ecovacs, Epitex, GAIAS, Habib, Hisense, HONOR, Jean Perry, Levoit, Karcher, KitchenZ, Korkmaz, OGAWA, Razer, Sampoint, Samsonite, SellinCostAsia, Sonos, Ted Baker, Thule, Tineco, TTRacing, Universal Traveller, and WINNY.

Tip 6: Play the Lazada 6.6 Match and Win Carnival

For extra savings and a chance to win iconic products, simply search for Lazada 66 Match and Win on Google to find the microsite, where shoppers can get RM6 Lazada vouchers daily. Plus, shoppers who share the Match & Win card on TikTok with the hashtags #LazadaMY and #Lazada66MatchAndWin will stand a chance to win grand prizes, including gadgets, beauty products, and more from top brands like Apple, AMIRO, Anker, Dyson, Estee Lauder, LEGO, La Mer, PopMart, Rascals, Sulwhasoo, TRAPO, and many others! Winners will be announced on LazLive on 6 June at 8pm.

Bonus Tip: Shop worry-free with hassle-free returns and refunds

Shoppers can look forward to a worry-free experience this sale season with Lazada’s easy and convenient returns process. Change of mind return is available as an option for most product categories. Whether it’s a fashion item that doesn’t quite fit or a colour that isn’t the right match, customers can request for a return in just a few clicks on their app. With free pick-up and drop-off options available, Lazada takes the hassle out of returns — so everyone can shop the best deals with confidence. For more information on Lazada’s change of mind policy, click here to find out more.

Now that shoppers are armed with these tips, get ready to make the most of Lazada’s 6.6 Super Wow Sale come 31 May at 8pm! From brand-new products to exclusive deals, Lazada has Malaysia covered with real deals and massive savings not to be missed.

For more details on the sale, check out the Lazada App or follow #LazadaMY on social media for the latest updates!

https://www.lazada.com.my

https://x.com/LazadaMY

https://www.facebook.com/LazadaMalaysia

https://www.instagram.com/lazada_my/

Hashtag: #LazadaMY #Lazada

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.