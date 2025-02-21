8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau Welcomes New Executive Chef Marino D’Antonio for a Master Collaborative Dinner at Showcasing the Vibrant Culinary Cultures of Italy with Umberto Bombana

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 February 2025 - Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxury integrated resort, stands as a premier culinary destination, offering exquisite dishes from around the globe and ensuring that every visit to Macau is vibrant and memorable. Since its opening in 2015, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau has garnered numerous accolades, including a Michelin one-star rating for nine consecutive years and a Forbes Travel Guide five-star rating for three years running. This year marks a new chapter as the restaurant welcomes its new Executive Chef, the renowned Italian chef Marino D’Antonio, acclaimed for his exceptional culinary talent in various Michelin-starred establishments and five-star hotels. Celebrating Chef Marino’s return to the Bombana family, Maestro Umberto Bombana will make a special appearance at Galaxy Macau to collaborate with Marino for a dinner event on February 26 and 27, inviting guests on a luxurious culinary journey. Chef Marino, coming from a family of cooks, embarked on his culinary adventure in China in 2006 and quickly established himself in the culinary scene. In 2013, he partnered with Chef Bombana to open Opera BOMBANA, which rapidly became the hottest Italian restaurant in Beijing. Their partnership has flourished over the years, fueled by a shared passion for gastronomy. Over the past two decades, Chef Marino has opened many successful restaurants across China and authored two culinary books to share his knowledge of Italian cuisine.

The essence of Italian coastal cuisine lies in its high-quality ingredients, a pursuit central to Chef Bombana’s philosophy of “Quality, Tradition, and Consistency.” The menu for the dinner on February 26 and 27 features an exquisite selection of seasonal ingredients: majestic King crab from the pristine, icy waters off Hokkaido; the fragrant Périgord black truffle, which elevates comforting tagliolini with a luxurious touch; and the luscious Mayura beef, expertly paired with earthy morels. Honored with “Wine List of the Year” by Gambero Rosso—the world’s authority on Italian food, wine, and travel—the restaurant’s wine pairings for the evening are exceptional, elevating the dining experience to new heights.

Refreshed Menu and New Lunch Offerings Present the Finest Italian Flavors Chef Marino has big ambitions for 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA and looks forward to introducing his own signature dishes to diners in Macau. One signature dish on the menu is the Veal and Ham Agnolotti in Classic Broth, which represents one of Chef Marino’s earliest food memories as a child. “This is a memory that I carry dearly with me,“ he says. “When my mother used to prepare this small ravioli for the family during the winter festivity, there was always a lot of excitement to prepare the broth with just the right amount of Capon chicken veal neck and the spices were always carefully handled by my grandmother. The dough for the Agnolotti skin also needed to be very precise and thin. I can still remember the aromas in the air and the happiness of the family reunion. This always gives me good memories and that is the reason why I love this dish.” He will also present his Marinated Langoustine with sea urchin, Oscietra caviar, and Orange Chantilly, which he describes as a “must-try” at 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA. Inspired by Chef Bombana’s love for high-quality ingredients, this dish exemplifies Italian coastal cuisine and the cooking style very much adheres with the culinary traditions of Italy’s Liguria region. The scampi, sea urchin and citrus together orchestrate an explosion of flavors, with Oscietra caviar elevating the dish even further. The new menu will also draw inspiration from 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA in Hong Kong, allowing guests at Galaxy Macau to savor beloved classic dishes.

Additionally, the restaurant will introduce a new lunch menu starting in March, available every Friday and Saturday, with dishes starting from MOP 680, featuring Michelin-quality cuisine. This menu showcases exquisite Italian classics paired with fresh seasonal ingredients to ensure a high-quality culinary experience in a short timeframe. Guests will have the opportunity to savor the restaurant’s signature dishes and may also choose to enhance their meal with freshly shaved truffles, adding a rich aroma to elevate their dining experience. Marino’s culinary creations embody rich Italian traditions while showcasing his unique interpretation, delighting diners with a warm and inviting approach. “Respect is fundamental. It is important to respect your team, your guests, and the ingredients,“ Chef Marino says. “Our goal is to source the highest quality ingredients, and the closer we can find them, the better. Our planet is one, and we need to keep it for the next generation. Respect for ingredients is vital in our Italian culinary culture. ‘It’s about Tradition, Quality, and Consistency’, as Chef Bombana says. His words have truly stuck with me, and these are the principles I strive to uphold.” A New Height of Italian Culinary Experience with Starred Chefs At Galaxy Macau, every meal is a sensory delight. 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA’s décor harmoniously blends modern and classic styles, creating an elegant and inviting atmosphere. Guests can indulge in not only exquisite cuisine but also the cultural essence of Italy, experiencing a dining environment that beautifully interprets contemporary artistic elegance. With outstanding service, diners are treated to a feast for both the eyes and the palate, as well as an experience of the essence and soul of Italian gastronomy.