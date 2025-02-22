DIVORCES often stem from deep-rooted issues, but a recent viral confession has left many Malaysians stunned by its seemingly trivial cause—an unwashed cup.

A woman took to social media platform X, posting anonymously under @meinmokhtar, to share how her husband ended their marriage through WhatsApp after a heated argument over a single dirty cup.

“Because of one unwashed cup, we argued until my husband divorced me over WhatsApp. Is it valid?” she asked.

Her revelation sparked an avalanche of reactions online, with netizens debating whether the issue was truly about the cup or if deeper frustrations had been brewing beneath the surface.

One user called Si Hamlau criticized the escalation of such a minor dispute: “Imagine, it’s such a simple thing that anyone could do, but because of supposed stress, doing it repeatedly, and being reminded repeatedly, it ended in divorce. Instead of just nagging, he chose to act all high and mighty. Serves both of them right for being foolish.”

Some sided with the husband, understanding his frustration over always having to clean up, while others said that the wife deserves someone better.

“If the sink was always full, it was usually the husband who cleared it. Then after he cleaned everything, there would still be one unwashed cup. No wonder he got frustrated,” ammmmmmirul commented.

Hangry Capybara wrote, “That’s good then, your husband is unreasonable if he declared talak over something so trivial. You should find a better man.”

Nass.G Tituenty highlighted how the dynamics change after marriage, stating: “I don’t get it—when they were boyfriend and girlfriend, they were so eager to do things for each other, even washing stuff. But after getting married, something as simple as washing dishes, which can even bring blessings, suddenly becomes a big deal and requires nagging.”

While the real reason remains unknown, would you really let a cup come between you and your marriage?