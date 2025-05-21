81 Electrical Launches Control Panel Automation Services

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2025 - 81 Electrical, an electrical service provider in Singapore, is proud to announce the launch of its latest offering: control panel automation. This new service is designed to bring advanced automation, remote monitoring, and energy-efficient solutions to industries, such as ACMV, water treatment, building management, and more.

Addressing Industry Needs

As industries continue to evolve, the demand for smart, automated systems is on the rise. Recognising the inefficiencies of traditional manual control panels, 81 Electrical has developed an automation solution that incorporates PLC programming, HMI integration, and cloud-based remote monitoring. These innovations allow for increased operational efficiency, reduced downtime, and significant cost savings.

“Outdated control systems are holding businesses back. Our new automation service provides a smarter, more sustainable alternative that empowers clients with real-time control and insights,“ said Steven Koh, Director of 81 Electrical.

Built on Expertise

With a solid foundation in electrical control systems and mechanical & electrical (M&E) services, 81 Electrical brings years of expertise to the control panel field. They specialise in automation, troubleshooting and repair services. In line with the company’s mission, this new venture is unveiled to enhance performance, reduce operational costs, and modernise Singapore’s electrical infrastructure.

What Sets It Apart

--> Remote monitoring and control

--> Real-time alerts via SMS and email

--> Integration with existing ACMV, pump, and building management systems

--> Energy-efficient design to lower operating costs

The launch also marks the beginning of a broader expansion. Upcoming services include:

--> Smart home & building automation

--> Advanced electrical control panel solutions

--> Swimming pool automation

--> Remote monitoring & system control

--> Industrial automation (PLC, HMI, SCADA)

--> Pump & motor repair and servicing

Control panel automation is not only about improving convenience; it also contributes to sustainability. 81 Electrical aims to help clients lower their carbon footprint and extend the lifespan of their systems by:

--> Optimising energy consumption

--> Enabling predictive maintenance

--> Reducing the risk of equipment failure

Looking Ahead

While no formal partnerships have been announced, 81 Electrical is in active discussions with several technology providers to further enhance the service. “We’re committed to staying ahead of the curve by continuously improving our offerings. Our goal is to provide smart, scalable solutions that meet our clients’ evolving needs,“ as revealed by Steven Koh, Director of 81 Electrical. Additional system upgrades and customisations will be available upon request.

About 81 Electrical

81 Electrical is an electrical service provider with over a decade of experience supporting both residential and commercial clients. The company offers a broad range of electrical works in Singapore, including electrical control panel troubleshooting and repair services.