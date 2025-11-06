KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government will provide financial assistance of RM3,000 to each family of the 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students who perished in a bus crash on the East-West Highway (JRTB) near Tasik Banding, Gerik, Perak.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said RM1,000 of the amount had already been disbursed to the affected families.

He said a separate RM1,000 in aid will also be channelled to each of the 33 individuals who were injured in the crash.

“The state government is deeply saddened by this tragedy and remains committed to assisting those impacted. We also call on all Terengganu residents to continue praying for the victims and for their families to be granted strength during this difficult time,” he said in a statement today.

On Monday, 15 UPSI students were killed when the chartered bus they were travelling in from Jertih to the university’s main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak overturned after colliding with a Perodua Alza on the JRTB.

The crash also left 33 others injured, including the bus driver and attendant, as well as the driver and three passengers of the Perodua Alza.

Speaking to reporters, Ahmad Samsuri said he would personally hand over the financial aid to the victims’ families next Tuesday.

He said the state government would also cover all medical and hospital-related expenses, including surgery costs, and provide counselling sessions for victims and their families.

“The role of communities under the JPKK (Village Development and Security Committees) is also vital, and they have stepped up to offer extra comfort to affected families,” he said after presenting certificates of appointment to the president, vice-president, council members and honorary commissioners of the Terengganu Scouts at Wisma Darul Iman today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Samsuri urged all relevant quarters, including ministries, to conduct audits covering all aspects, such as law enforcement, road safety and bus operations, to prevent similar incidents.

“If a comprehensive audit cannot be carried out all at once, it can be done in phases, focusing first on high-risk locations,” he said.