Gerik crash: UPSI sets up fund for public donations

IPOH: Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) has set up a special fund for public contributions following the tragic accident that claimed the lives of 15 of its students last Monday.

UPSI vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff, in a statement, said donations could be channelled through the Student Representative Council Fund (RHB Bank: 25807500029702) and the UPSI Prihatin Fund (Bank Islam: 08068010003264).

He also expressed his appreciation to all Malaysians who had extended their sympathy and donated as a gesture of love and support for the families of the victims.

“It is only through love and a sense of humanity that we at UPSI can find the strength to face this sorrowful ordeal,” he said.

Fifteen UPSI students were killed in the early hours of Monday when the bus they were travelling in overturned at KM53 of the East-West Highway (JRTB), near Tasik Banding, Gerik.

UPSI has also set up an operations room to monitor all related matters and remains concerned about the welfare of its students and will provide psychological support to the victims undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Perak government expressed its appreciation to all parties involved, including the medical and security teams who worked tirelessly in responding to the tragedy.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, in a statement, said the State Executive Council (MMK), which met today, also extended its appreciation to the medical teams at Gerik Hospital, Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) and Taiping Hospital.

According to him, the medical teams spared no effort in saving lives and providing the best possible care to the victims.

He also expressed his appreciation to the security forces, including the police, Fire and Rescue Department, and Civil Defence Force, for their swift and dedicated efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of the victims.

“Not to be forgotten are the Gerik District Office, Ipoh City Council, government departments and relevant agencies that played a vital role in coordinating actions and providing logistical support, including assisting the victims’ next of kin and families,” he said.

Saarani also extended his gratitude to the UPSI management for their concern and swift action in addressing the welfare of the affected students as well as their next of kin and thanked non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and individuals who came forward to offer assistance and support.

He said that the contributions of all parties had enabled the remains of the victims to be brought home to their respective hometowns in an organised, respectful and seamless process.

“Hopefully, all the injured victims will recover soon, and the families who lost their loved ones will continue to be granted strength and fortitude in facing this time of grief,” he said.