A Celebration of Raffles Luxury at Galaxy Macau signals a new chapter of exceptional hospitality

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 October 2024 - Galaxy Macau™ announced the completion of Raffles at Galaxy Macau today, officially opening the doors to the preeminent luxury hospitality experience of Raffles. A true standard-bearer of refinement, Raffles at Galaxy Macau is an all-suites property complemented by unparalleled guest services, a stellar line-up of world class dining establishments including Sushi Kissho; the first international restaurant of three-Michelin starred Japanese sushi master, Masaaki Miyakawa; Japanese teppanyaki Omakase specialist, Teppanyaki Shou; and the world’s first speakeasy rendition of the Raffles Long Bar. The completion of this latest property, home to approximately 450 timelessly elegant suites, significantly enhances Galaxy Macau’s award-winning and luxury positioning; bringing the resort’s total number of hotels to eight, with over 5,000 hotel rooms and suites.

Delivering the keynote speech, Mr. Francis Lui, Vice Chairman, Galaxy Entertainment Group said; “We are keen to continue our mission of delivering the ultimate expression of luxury to guests at our world-class integrated resort. On behalf of Galaxy Entertainment Group, I am delighted to announce the completion of Raffles at Galaxy Macau. This property is an iconic addition to Galaxy Macau’s signature ‘house of brands’. Raffles is venerated the world over for its time-honored reputation as a standard-bearer of exceptional luxury service. We are honored to unveil such a stunning new addition to enhance Macau’s tourism and gastronomic landscape; creating suite stays and culinary experiences that redefine luxury hospitality at Asia’s most highly-awarded and renowned resort destination.”

In collaboration with Accor and the leading luxury hospitality brand, Raffles Hotels & Resorts, the property was officially launched to an elite audience of government officials and business leaders, as well as select global media. This esteemed group witnessed the expression of the unique Raffles at Galaxy Macau and the world of elegance and glamour that it offers to its discerning guests. “As one of the world’s original preeminent luxury hospitality brands, Raffles has welcomed generations of discerning travellers while continuing to raise the bar for luxury hospitality around the world. We are thrilled to bring the legendary Raffles brand to the Galaxy Macau resort, officially opening the doors to a magnificent all-suite destination in the world,“ said Mr. Gary Rosen, CEO, Accor Greater China. “Raffles at Galaxy Macau adds an exciting new dimension to the Raffles’ family, while elevating Macau’s thriving hospitality scene with the distinctive Raffles experience. We are confident that guests will return to this landmark luxury hotel, not merely for the compelling mix of culture, beauty and refinement that surrounds them, but for the extraordinary way they feel when in residence with Raffles.”

A New Expression of Legendary Raffles’ Butler Service Drawing upon the timeless essence of the brand, Raffles at Galaxy Macau delivers thoughtful, personal and discreet service to well-traveled guests. Attentive and intuitive, Raffles butlers are the living embodiment of bespoke service. Professionally trained, their aim is to make every guest’s stay as seamless and memorable as possible – with 24-hour VIP care, meaningfully crafted and thoughtfully personalized, both prior to and throughout their stay. The professional team led by Mr. Saurabh Mishra, Assistant Senior Vice President and General Manager, Raffles at Galaxy Macau. With nearly two decades of experience in the hospitality sector across various Asian regions, exemplifies a dedication to excellence and innovation in luxury hospitality. Driven by a strong sense of purpose and a success-oriented mindset, he has a knack for cultivating exceptional, award-winning teams that prioritize profound, and meaningful experiences for both customers and colleagues.

The World’s First Speakeasy Long Bar At the Long Bar at Raffles at Galaxy Macau, a world of intrigue and adventure awaits. Since the first Singapore Sling was mixed at Long Bar at Raffles Singapore in 1915, the famous lounge has expanded around the world while continuing its tradition of delighting guests with exotic cocktails infused with local flavors. Long Bar at Raffles at Galaxy Macau takes inspiration from the Madre de Deus, a Portuguese carrack that brought precious spices to Macau in the 1500s. Echoing the subterranean coastal caves once teeming with sailors and sunken treasures, the Long Bar is hidden from view in true speakeasy style. Guests enter through a nautical porthole door, where they encounter a chiseled cavern, designed by Hong Kong interior design star Joyce Wang. A secret rendezvous for modern-day explorers and connoisseurs of fine libations. Award-winning mixologist Antonio Lai, a Hong Kong native, pays homage to the early days of gin making, when stills were stored in caves. Lai masterfully crafts vintage gin-based cocktails, flavoring with spices that were once transported by the Madre de Deus as she crossed the globe. Traditional seasonings such as pepper, cloves, cinnamon, mace, and nutmeg find new life in creative concoctions. Featuring live vinyl DJ sets, Raffles at Galaxy Macau’s speakeasy Long Bar smoothly blends the flavors from the spice trade with modern cocktail culture and global gastronomy for an authentic and spellbinding experience.

Star-studded Culinary Journeys Reinforcing Galaxy Macau as the city’s leading destination for dining concepts of distinction, Raffles at Galaxy Macau showcases a stellar lineup of talents. Unveiling the first international restaurant of three-Michelin starred Japanese sushi master, Masaaki Miyakawa, “Sushi Kissho By Miyakawa.” Sushi Kissho’s elite team of chefs, with a combined 98 years of experience in renowned establishments under Miyakawa, select the freshest pristine seasonal ingredients sourced directly from Japan’s finest legacy growers and generational fisherman, to serve an exquisite and authentic Omakase experience. Connoisseurs can savor Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa’s ethos of wabi-sabi, the Japanese aesthetic philosophy that cherishes the beauty found in simplicity and imperfection. The restaurant’s thoughtfully designed interiors reflect this principle, creating a serene and harmonious atmosphere that resonates with the soul of traditional Japanese culture. Here, the meticulous artistry of Miyakawa and his team create a deep connection between the diner and the culinary experience. Alongside it, sits Japanese teppanyaki specialist, “Teppanyaki Shou.” Artfully serving Japanese teppanyaki made from the finest ingredients, sourced from Japan’s tightly-held farmers and family fisheries, as well as international growers and sources of distinction, Teppanyaki Shou offers an authentic and dazzling Japanese culinary experience. Set in a welcoming space set around counters of solid rock and filled with curated works of art, the restaurant is led by an expert team of Japan’s leading teppan grill chefs with decades of experience. With each deft flick of the wrist, guests are invited to embark on a multi-sensory culinary journey that takes lively, interactive dining to bold new heights.