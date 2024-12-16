HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 December 2024 - Organized by the Allied Health Society for Asia Pacific and Deltus, Aesthetic Medicine & Surgery Conference & Exhibition (AMSC) Hong Kong was held on 16-17 December at Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Center (HKCEC) Level 3. As the first and largest medical aesthetic event ever organized in Hong Kong which receives support from the Hong Kong SAR Government and the Tourism Board, this international conference and exhibition covers supporting and partnering units all around APAC region and the Greater Bay Area, providing a hub for industry excellence and networking opportunities. Mr. Sky Wong, Co-organiser of AMSCHK, Dr TingSong Lim, International Scientific Committee Chairman of AMSCHK, and Dr Jason Wong, Chairman of Across the Strait Platform, attended the opening ceremony, together bridging the worlds of aesthetic and anti-aging medicine and technologies in the Region.

Mr. Sky Wong, Co-organiser of AMSCHK, mentioned, “As the first Aesthetic Medicine & Surgery Conference & Exhibition (AMSC) in Hong Kong, we have a dream: ‘Connecting the Future: Bridging the Worlds’. ‘Connecting the Future’ means that starting today, our plate can continue to build on our expertise and elevate our standards, while “Bridging the Worlds” means that everyone within the plate can interact and grow together, allowing each individual to shine and contribute.”

Dr TingSong Lim, International Scientific Committee Chairman of AMSCHK, mentioned, “Thanks to the staunch support of everyone, we have achieved great success for the Aesthetic Medicine & Surgery Conference & Exhibition (AMSC) Hong Kong. We always know that if we have a platform where we can all come together, share, and learn from each other, the industry will continue to grow better. I believe this is the first step, with many milestones and successes to come.”

Dr Jason Wong, Chairman of Across the Strait Platform, mentioned, “As the axis of Greater China, I am very happy to see the participation of professional professors and experts from the Mainland, Taiwan and Hong Kong here today. Over the past 10 years, technological development has advanced rapidly. Today’s AMSCHK has received support from different sectors, I look forward to more remarkable achievements in the fields of aesthetic medicine and anti-aging in the future.”

Strong Support from Over 100 Professionals, Doctors, and Industry Brands

Easily Connecting with the Globe

Hong Kong is in the heart of Asia, renowned internationally, and is one of China’s major cities. Leveraging its strong connections and alliances with global professionals, experts, and industry leaders in the medical aesthetic community, AMSCHK invited over 100 professional doctors and other affiliates from more than 20 countries and regions, including China, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore and Thailand, and over 100 international sponsors to showcase their latest products and technologies, making it a prime opportunity for professional exchange and business growth. Highly respected professors who are remarkably influential to the research and standards of the aesthetic medicine field also shared their profound knowledge and experience. CME credits were available for Medical Professionals, creating a platform for professional education and academic exchange in Hong Kong. A total of over 150 industry brands and over 60 international exhibitors from all over the world participated in AMSCHK, attracting more than 1000 participants. Hong Kong Tourism Board also fully supports the Aesthetic Medicine & Surgery Conference & Exhibition (AMSC) Hong Kong, connecting the international and local participants.

Promoting the Development of the Aesthetic Medicine and Surgical Procedures Industry Chain in Hong Kong, Allowing Participants to Greatly Expand the International Network

AMSCHK strives to promote the development of the aesthetic medicine and surgical procedures industry chain in Hong Kong, enhancing professional academic standards. Exhibitors spanning all fields from filler, machines, to imaging system and medicine, hosted booths and symposiums to showcase their latest products and technologies. AMSCHK provides a golden opportunity for brand development events and long-term partnerships, letting all participants greatly expand the strong network of allies to maximize synergies and mutual benefits.

AMSCHK marks the introduction of an exciting new international conference and exhibition in Hong Kong that celebrates the collaborative spirit driving growth in the industry, which promises to expand and elevate Hong Kong’s vibrant and thriving medical and aesthetic sectors. By showcasing the power of collaborative knowledge sharing and innovation across regions, AMSCHK will become the leading platform in Bridging The Worlds of Aesthetic Medicine, Skin Health Management, Surgical Treatments & Anti-aging in The Greater Bay Area and beyond.

