Parliament passes two amendment bills to combat bullying

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara today passed the Penal Code (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2024 and the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2024 to address all forms of bullying.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) M. Kulasegaran stated that the amendments to the Penal Code cover, among other offences, those that cause the victim to believe harm will come to them or others.

“This amendment will facilitate the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in their investigations, as there will be specific laws under which the perpetrators can be charged.

“Furthermore, in addition to physical injuries these provisions also apply to offences that cause victims to feel disturbed, distressed, fearful, or anxious,“ he said while concluding the debate on the Bill in Dewan Negara today, which was passed by a majority after being debated by six Senators.

The Bill introduces a new subsection, 507D(2), to criminalise any act involving the use of threatening, insulting, or defamatory words or communications with the intent to provoke someone, resulting in harm to themselves or others,

This subsection provides for penalties of up to one year imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

It stipulates that if the provoked individual attempts suicide or dies by suicide due to such provocation, the proposed penalty is imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine, or both.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2024 was also passed today to align with the amendments to the Penal Code.

It includes regulations on the requirement for arrest warrants, the duration of the warrant or summons validity, the classification of offences as bailable or non-bailable, the conditions for compounding offences, and the maximum penalties for offences related to bullying.