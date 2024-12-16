Weak earthquake detected in Ranau

KOTA KINABALU: A weak earthquake, measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale was detected in Ranau, Sabah at 2.56 pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement, today, said that the earthquake occurred 15 kilometres west of Ranau.

According to the statement, the weak earthquake, at a depth of 10 kilometres, did not pose a tsunami threat to Malaysia, but is believed to have caused tremors in the Ranau district.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), in a statement, said that it received a call about the incident at 3.17 pm today, and a team from the Ranau Fire and Rescue Station was deployed to carry out patrols around the district.

“The team found that the situation was under control and no casualties were reported, and the operation was ended at 4.30 pm today,“ read the statement.