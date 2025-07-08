AIA Launches GlobalFlexi Savings Insurance Plan Combining Flexibility and Potential Wealth Accumulation to Empower Customers to Achieve Their Aspirations

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 July 2025 - AIA Hong Kong announces the launch of the GlobalFlexi Savings Insurance Plan (the Plan). Designed to meet the needs of customers seeking financial flexibility and long-term wealth accumulation, the Plan offers a projected total internal rate of return (IRR) of up to 6.5%# by the end of the 30th policy year. It introduces rare-in-market* features, including Flexi Withdrawal Option and Value Safeguard Option, which enable flexible cash withdrawals to enhance liquidity while accumulating wealth. Additionally, the Plan includes the market-first^ Health Impairment Option, providing added security for the loved ones during times of uncertainty.

Ms Alice Liang, Chief Proposition & Healthcare Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said, “At every stage of life, financial resilience is key to empowering individuals to pursue their aspirations and confidently navigate unforeseen challenges. For example, many parents aspire to support their children in studying abroad at prestigious universities – a goal that often involves significant financial commitments and uncertainties, such as exchange rate fluctuations. Prudent planning and choosing a flexible wealth solution are therefore essential. AIA understands these evolving needs, which is why we have introduced the new GlobalFlexi Savings Insurance Plan. Thoughtfully designed, it empowers customers with financial clarity and provides peace of mind for their loved ones.”

She added: “Rooted in Asia for over a century, AIA remains committed to its customer-centric approach, offering innovative and reliable propositions that support individuals through every life stage and aspiration. We are dedicated to helping our customers live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives, enabling them and their loved ones to accomplish their dreams.”

Key features of the GlobalFlexi Savings Insurance Plan:

Wealth Accumulation & Liquidity

--> Projected break-even period as short as seven years%, with a competitive projected IRR of up to 6.5% by the end of the 30th policy year#.

--> Rare-in-market Flexi Withdrawal Option* enables customers to withdraw policy values regularly as needed and designate a loved one as the recipient.

--> Rare-in-market Value Safeguard Option* allows customers to withdraw and transfer cash value while earning non-guaranteed interest, providing liquidity for near-term life goals.

--> Market-first Currency Exchange Option^ enables policyholders to switch among nine different currencies&, facilitating diversified asset allocation.

Addressing Health & Future Challenges

--> Market-first Health Impairment Option^ provides financial protection and policy ownership transfer arrangements if the policyholder loses capacity due to a mental issue or a specified illness including Apallic Syndrome and Coma, ensuring financial stability for the family.

To further support customers in preparing their children for a successful future, AIA has partnered with a professional education consulting institution from 1 July to 31 December 2025 to provide GlobalFlexi Savings Insurance Plan customers with exclusive privileges. These include overseas education strategy seminars, consultancy on further studies, personalised education roadmap, tutoring and interview coaching. This partnership equips parents and students with the tools to navigate global education trends confidently and plan ahead.

As part of its latest campaign for the GlobalFlexi Savings Insurance Plan, AIA has enlisted Michelle Wai, one of its Rethink Healthy Ambassadors and a seven-time award-winning actress, to embody the product spirit. In the advertising video, Michelle reflects on her acting career, highlighting perseverance and resilient — values that align with AIA’s enduring commitment to its customers. The campaign debuted on 8 July 2025 across major promotional platforms in Hong Kong, including the latest prime locations such as MTR Kai Tak Station and Sung Wong Toi Station.

AIA Group is the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group, with over 600 investment employees1 across the Asia Pacific. AIA Hong Kong has ranked No. 1 in the number of new business policies in Hong Kong for 11 consecutive years2 and has been named Hong Kong’s Most Popular Insurance Brand for nine straight years3, a testament to the trust and support of its customers.