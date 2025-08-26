Malaysia to boost health product smuggling fight with border agency

MUAR: The Ministry of Health will intensify its collaboration with the Border Control and Protection Agency to combat health product smuggling nationwide.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad emphasised the agency’s crucial role in both enforcement and public education regarding smuggling dangers.

“Since its establishment last year, the AKPS’ objectives have become clearer, including its latest success in foiling an attempt to smuggle nearly 85,000 ringgit worth of unregistered medicines through the Kuala Lumpur International Airport,“ he stated.

The ministry will maintain partnerships with multiple security agencies including the police, customs, and maritime enforcement.

“Enforcement will be more focused on regulations under the Sale of Drugs Act and the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984,“ he added.

Recent enforcement actions intercepted over 60,000 units of unregistered medicines across thirty varieties at KLIA Terminal 1.

Customs officers detected suspicious items during baggage scans of a Bangladeshi national leading to the significant seizure.

The minister’s hospital visit simultaneously assessed healthcare service readiness for all community members regardless of economic status.

Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital serves as the lead cluster facility for northern Johor with 575 beds and eighteen specialist departments. – Bernama