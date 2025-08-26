Selangor MB backs Urban Renewal Bill to revitalise derelict areas

SHAH ALAM: The Urban Renewal Bill represents a crucial legislative measure for revitalising old and dilapidated urban areas across Selangor.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari emphasised that this legislation could effectively breathe new life into neglected urban spaces if successfully passed and enforced.

He stated that the Urban Renewal Act provides essential mechanisms for ensuring proper development of derelict zones that have suffered from prolonged deterioration.

“The bill, if passed, will provide an opportunity for the redevelopment of several run-down areas such as Ampang, Gombak and Hulu Langat,” Amirudin told reporters after the 2025 Excellent and Long Service Awards of Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor.

He acknowledged the need for careful review of objections while maintaining the legislation’s necessity for any administration facing urban decay challenges.

Amirudin highlighted Selangor’s particular struggle with aging neighbourhoods that require immediate attention and comprehensive redevelopment strategies.

“Some residential areas are already 70 to 80 years old, and we need to redevelop them,” he said, emphasising the urgency of addressing infrastructure obsolescence.

The Menteri Besar stressed that all concerns regarding the proposed bill deserve serious consideration to ensure balanced and effective urban renewal policies.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming previously announced the second and third readings scheduled for tomorrow, marking a significant step toward sustainable urban development.

This legislative initiative aims to ensure Malaysia’s urban development remains progressive, prosperous, and inclusive for future generations. – Bernama