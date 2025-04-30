SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2025 - AIA Singapore today announced a year-long line-up of initiatives designed to connect with Singaporeans across all ages, empowering individuals to enhance their holistic wellness. Aligned with nationwide celebrations, these initiatives also emphasise giving back to the community, reinforcing AIA Singapore’s commitment to continue making a meaningful impact in Singapore and for its people.

These initiatives include:

Launching a customised “Live Better with AIA” Monopoly game set to empower individuals and families to embrace a holistic approach to life, focusing on physical, financial, and mental wellbeing.

Rolling out a family-centric campaign to encourage Singaporeans to strengthen and secure their family’s financial future.

Partnering with Rainforest Wild ASIA at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve to inspire a love for nature and wildlife amongst Singaporeans by encouraging meaningful connections that improve wellbeing.

Series of events specifically catered to affluent and High-Net-Worth (HNW) clients from the AIA Altitude programme, providing them with bespoke experiences that reflects our ‘Wealthbeing by AIA’ proposition.

Strengthening community bonds with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities focused on giving back to less-privileged members of society communities and making a positive social impact.

“AIA Singapore has proudly championed the health and well-being of Singaporeans across generations. As needs evolve, we remain committed to introducing innovative initiatives that promote holistic well-being and redefine what it means to live a healthy and active lifestyle. As Singapore marks its 60th birthday, we reaffirm our dedication to helping Singaporeans live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives,“ said Irma Hadikusuma, Chief Marketing and Healthcare Officer of AIA Singapore.

Live Better with AIA x Monopoly

The “Live Better with AIA” Monopoly game set is Singapore’s first-ever insurer-customised edition of the iconic game. Designed to reflect the nation’s unique culture and experiences, it takes players through key life milestones and decisions, highlighting challenges and opportunities in health, wellness, financial planning, and social responsibility.

Some stand-out features of the “Live Better with AIA” Monopoly game set include:

Street tiles representing a Singaporean’s continuous journey of self-growth: Each tile represents distinct lifestyle enhancements, from essential needs to ultimate luxury. By integrating local cultural elements and unique Singaporean experiences, the tiles are designed to reflect the players’ diverse aspirations.

Traditional houses and hotels replaced with Upgrades and Transformations: Upgrade represents a significant milestone in enhancing one’s lifestyle, such as advanced workshops, personalised wellness plans, or high-end home features. Transformations signify even higher levels of achievement, like attaining expert certifications, investing in luxury property, or accessing exclusive experiences.

‘Chance’ cards with a local flavour: Chance cards incorporate Singaporean slang while retaining their original outcomes. Players are encouraged to get up and move to earn their cash, promoting an active lifestyle.

‘Community chest’ cards with relatable life moments and community engagement: Players can experience a range of real-life scenarios, such as earning bonuses, receiving angbao money at Chinese New Year, and celebrating family milestones like winning an award.

Irma said, “The Live Better with AIA Monopoly goes beyond financial planning. It’s a platform for families to bond over, learn together, and make informed decisions that enhance their holistic wellbeing. It’s not just about winning – it’s about building a life filled with purpose, personal growth, and meaningful connections.”

The “Live Better with AIA” Monopoly game set is exclusively available through AIA insurance representatives. More details can be found here: www.aia.com.sg/monopoly

AIA Better Together Promotion

To celebrate SG60 and the National Family Festival in June, AIA Singapore is launching a special campaign to help families safeguard their financial future. From 6 May to 31 July 2025, AIA Singapore is offering up to 20% off eligible plans plus a free family adventure pass to Mandai Wildlife Reserve (worth S$200).

This initiative aligns with the national focus on families, empowering Singaporeans—especially young families—to build a strong financial foundation for the future. It also reflects AIA Singapore’s commitment to supporting and strengthening families, recognising their vital role in shaping a resilient society. More details on tthe promotion can be found here from 6 May: www.aia.com.sg.

AIA Singapore’s tapir adoption and AIA Vitality bounce sponsorship at Rainforest Wild ASIA

In February this year, AIA Singapore celebrated the opening of Rainforest Wild ASIA at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, reinforcing its commitment to community engagement, wildlife conservation, and healthier lifestyles. As AIA Singapore continues to support initiatives that promote well-being and sustainability, this collaboration aligns with the AIA One Billion initiative, which aims to empower one billion people to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives by 2030. For more details, please refer to the press release.

Elevating the ‘Wealthbeing by AIA’ Proposition for high-net-worth clients (HNW)

As part of AIA Singapore’s continued efforts to serve affluent and HNW clients in Singapore and across the region, a curated series of events, momentos and experiences catering specifically to AIA Altitude members will be held throughout the year. Members of the by-invite-only programme will be provided access to unique and bespoke opportunities that reflect the ‘Wealthbeing by AIA’ proposition, our belief that true wealth transcends mere financial wellness and encompasses holistic wellness.

Additionally, AIA Altitude Pinnacle members celebrating their 60th birthday in 2025 will be gifted an exclusively designed Silk Scarf designed by local designer and founder of Singapore lifestyle brand Onlewo, Mike Tay[1]. The design on the scarf captures the dynamic blend of Singapore’s heritage and progressive nature. The exquisite design mirrors AIA Singapore’s commitment to evolve alongside customers as a trusted partner in health and wealth, a similar reflection Singapore’s transformation in the past six decades into a metropolitan city.

AIA Altitude will also be partnering with the Michelin Guide to present Gastronomic Heritage, a booklet featuring prominent four family-owned restaurants and chefs from Singapore, each with a rich legacy spanning multiple generation. Pulling parallels between these eateries and one’s wealth planning journey, Gastronomic Heritage will spotlight key values about legacy building and inheritance, spurring AIA Altitude members to curate conversations about growing and protecting their wealth holistically. They will also be treated to an experiential, specially curated dish or experience at these featured restaurants.

Other exclusive events for AIA Altitude members lined up for the year include wine and sake pairing sessions with featured brands from Gastronomic Heritage, exclusive SG60 National Day celebration at the AIA Wealth Centre overseeing the view of Padang, a trip to local Gin distillery Brass Lion, paired with a hands-on experience to craft an exclusive bottle of Gin infused with familiar local flavours, and more.

Beyond leisure and enjoyment, these events will also incorporate insightful business topics, ranging from investment strategies and legacy planning to wealth enhancement, empowering AIA Altitude members to achieve holistic success in both their personal and professional lives.

AIA strengthens community bonds through increased focus on CSR Initiatives

AIA Singapore is dedicating the year to giving back to the community through a series of CSR initiatives, with AIA staff and insurance representatives participating in volunteer programmes to support those in need. Its adopted charities will also be invited to share about their mission and needs at various AIA office locations, encouraging employees and AIA insurance representatives to contribute meaningfully. This year, we will also recognise and celebrate the efforts of “AIA Connecting Lives” volunteers who dedicate their time to serving the community.

Additionally, as part of AIA Singapore’s sponsorship of Mandai Rainforest Wild Asia, special edition tapir plushies will be available for sale with all proceeds going to the AIA Better Lives Fund.

“SG60 is not just a time for celebration but also a moment of reflection on our shared values and goals as Singaporeans. This year, as we embrace ‘Building Our Singapore Together,‘ we recognise that each of us has a role to play in supporting one another and shaping a stronger, more resilient nation,“ said Irma.

[1] Mike Tay was also featured among the top 50 Most Influential Singapore Designer in Singapore Tatler Homes, 2016. More information available at: https://saineofficial.wordpress.com/2020/12/23/founder-of-onlewo-mike-tay-on-telling-the-singapore-story-through-fabrics/#:~:text=Mike%20Tay%20is%20the%20founder,in%20Singapore%20Tatler%20Homes%2C%202016.

* AIA Better Together Promotion 2025 Terms & Conditions apply

