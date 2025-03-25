TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2025 - Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (”Ajinomoto Co.”), a leading Japanese multinational food and biotechnology corporation, is paving the way for promoting a new food lifestyle that is healthful and environmentally conscious in Singapore with its first and only food truck concept by Atlr.72® (Atelier Seven- Two). Starting 28 March 2025, Atlr.72®’s food truck will bring its innovative “Flowering Ice Cream” to various locations in Singapore.

Ajinomoto Co. partnered with Solar Foods, a Finnish startup, to develop and launch the products with using Solein®.

Triple Blooms at Bugis

From 28 March to 16 April 2025, Atlr.72®’s food truck will be at Bugis Junction’s Level 1 Event Space, serving three flavors of its “Flowering Ice Cream” (Single Scoop: SGD 7; Double Scoop: SGD 13):

•(Signature) Vanilla with mochi (contains dairy): Indulge in creamy, smooth vanilla ice cream paired with soft and chewy Japanese rice cake.

•Chocolate with lemon peel (non-dairy): Churned with coconut milk for a subtle sweetness, this ice cream is infused with bits of lemon zest, providing bursts of tartness and a complementary hint of bitterness from the rind, resulting in a rich yet refreshing treat.

•Salty Caramel with nuts (non-dairy): Incorporating the toasty notes of caramel with a pinch of salt to enhance the oat milk base, this ice cream blends in macadamia nuts, which contribute a buttery undertone.