LONDON: Britain’s King Charles III appeared in good spirits on Friday morning as he was seen in public for the first time since it was revealed that he had been in hospital over side effects from his cancer treatment, PA media/dpa reported.

The 76-year-old smiled and waved at well-wishers as he left the Clarence House royal residence in London in a black Audi.

It is understood that he was going to his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday night that the king “required a short period of observation in hospital” earlier that day.

Planned engagements on Friday were cancelled to prioritise his recovery as a precautionary measure.

A source described it as a “most minor bump in a road that is very much heading in the right direction.”

The king visited the London clinic on Thursday morning and travelled to and from the hospital by car. He was not joined by the queen during his brief stay.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.”

“His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed,“ the statement said.

The palace added: “His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”