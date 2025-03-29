MIDA introduces investor pass to boost foreign investments

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) will launch the Investor Pass, which takes effect on April 1, to enhance Malaysia’s investment appeal.

In a statement, MIDA said the new initiative will provide business travelers with a more flexible and efficient entry mechanism, offering a six-month stay with an option to extend by an additional six months.

The Investor Pass will replace the current Social Visit Pass, which limits stays to between 14 and 90 days.

It also includes the Multiple Entry Visa, ensuring seamless cross-border movement during its validity. At the same time, the processing period for approval by the Immigration Department is reduced to just five working days.

Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz emphasised the importance of the initiative in attracting global investors.

“As Malaysia ups its game on attracting investors from target sectors under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, it is equally crucial to reduce bureaucracy and enhance their ease of doing business.

“The Investor Pass is a strategic step in that direction, facilitating seamless entry into Malaysia for existing and new investors,” he said.

Meanwhile, MIDA chief executive officer Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid said the Investor Pass provides a clear and structured entry process for investors, reducing delays that can slow business decisions.

“MIDA’s role goes beyond issuing support letters -- we actively connect investors with the right networks, policies, and resources to help them establish and grow their presence here,” he said.

MIDA will spearhead the evaluation and issuance of supporting letters for eligible business travelers, while the Immigration Department of Malaysia will grant final approval.