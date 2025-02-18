KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire – 18 February 2025 - Malaysia’s aging population is growing at a faster-than-expected rate, with more than 17% of the population expected to be above the age of 60 by 2040 according to The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM). This demographic shift indicates that more seniors will face mobility limitations, impacting their independence and overall well-being. One of the most pressing concerns among Malaysia’s elderly population is sarcopenia, the age-related loss of muscle mass and strength, which affects up to 59.8% of older adults in the Klang Valley. This condition diminishes strength and mobility, increasing the risk of falls, fractures, and overall health decline, ultimately leading to reduced independence and quality of life.

Recognizing these challenges, Alpro Pharmacy has partnered with Believe Fitness to launch the Silver Sneakers Project, a dedicated initiative to enhance the health and well-being of seniors through structured fitness programs led by physiotherapists from Alpro Physio. The program aims to build muscle, improve physical health, and enhance the quality of life for older adults, ultimately reducing the risk of falls.

The Silver Sneakers Project is specially designed for elderly individuals aged 55 and above, with a primary focus on seniors at risk of falls or those looking to maintain and improve their physical health. The program will be conducted exclusively at Believe Fitness, Jaya Shopping Center, and will feature:

•Guided exercise sessions by physiotherapist and Believe Fitness trainers focusing on balance, strength, and flexibility.

•Physiotherapist assessments to monitor progress and provide personalised recommendations.

•Safe and effective exercise programmes led by physiotherapists to ensure proper form and technique.

•Complimentary body composition tests, blood pressure monitoring, and muscle strength tests to provide a comprehensive health overview for participants.

•On-site support from healthcare professionals, including physiotherapists and home care healthcare professionals, to ensure the safety and well-being of participants.

A key highlight of the programme is that the exercise routines are designed by physiotherapists, who are posture and movement experts. Physiotherapists create workout plans that cater specifically to the elderly, considering their daily activity needs. Exercises mimic common daily movements such as bending down to pick up objects, climbing stairs, and raising hands to reach for items, ensuring practical benefits that directly enhance their mobility and independence.

Regular physical activity plays a crucial role in preventing and slowing down muscle loss (sarcopenia), improving balance and coordination, strengthening bones and joints, and enhancing cardiovascular and respiratory health. By participating in these structured sessions, seniors can reduce the risk of falls, enhance their confidence and independence, and improve overall well-being.

“At Believe Fitness, we are committed to empowering everyone, including seniors, with the strength and stability they need to lead active and independent lives. Through our partnership with Alpro Pharmacy, we aim to provide a safe and engaging environment where elderly participants can regain confidence in their mobility and reduce the risk of falls.” – Patrick Davis, Managing Director of Believe Fitness.

“The Silver Sneakers Project is a vital step towards proactive senior healthcare. At Alpro Pharmacy, we have established Silvercare, a dedicated team focused on elderly care, supported by healthcare professionals. We believe in holistic health solutions, and exercise is one of the key components in preventing falls and maintaining independence. This collaboration with Believe Fitness allows us to bring professional, guided fitness programs to seniors, ensuring they receive the care and support they need.” – Gan Chi Tat, Project Leader of Silver Sneakers Project at Alpro Pharmacy. He was inspired to initiate this project after witnessing the struggles of Madam Li, his auntie, who lost her independence due to a fall. Once an independent woman, she found herself confined to a wheelchair, her confidence shattered, and her family’s daily life upended. Seeing how one fall could disrupt an entire household, he realised that prevention was the key to preserving not just mobility, but dignity and independence. This project is his mission to ensure seniors have the strength and support to live life on their own terms.

The Silver Sneakers Programme is complimentary, starting in March, running for six months with sessions held twice a week, and free for all elderly individuals aged 55 and above, with limited seats available. Interested participants can register by visiting their nearest Alpro Pharmacy or Alpro Sugi in Klang Valley. For more information, visit https://www.alpropharmacy.com/event_promotion/silver-sneakers-senior-fitness-free-trial/ or contact 019-7500612.