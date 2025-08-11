Body of Myanmar crew member found in Saratok river after fall

SARATOK: The body of a Myanmar crew member who fell into Sungai Krian last Friday has been found at Lubuk Petan, Kampung Kupang, here.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre said in a statement that the body of the victim, Thu Htoo Aung, 20, was found in an incomplete state.

“At 12.23 pm today, the operation team led by Nasir Drahman received information from villagers who had found a floating body in the Lubuk Petan river,” the statement said.

It added that firemen and police personnel brought the body to a nearby jetty for identification.

“Police confirmed that the body was that of the missing crew member. When found, only the lower half of the body, from the waist to the feet, remained, believed to be due to bites from aquatic animals,” it said.

The search and rescue operation for the victim was called off at 1.40 pm.

The victim, who was wearing brown trousers and short rubber boots, was reported to have fallen into the river from the vessel Moi Soon 2, which was moored at Wharf Batu Pekan, Saratok, on Aug 8, at about 9.30 am. - Bernama