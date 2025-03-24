SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2025 - American Express and Singapore Airlines today announced the introduction of new benefits to the American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card, designed to provide greater travel rewards and enhanced redemption options for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The enhancements include a higher limit on converting HighFlyer points to KrisFlyer miles and the ability to redeem points for KrisFlyer Elite Gold status at a discounted rate.

Updated Benefits for the American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card

Starting 23 April 20251, new and refreshed benefits include:

•Increased limit for HighFlyer point-to-KrisFlyer mile conversion to 150,000 miles – previously capped at 100,000 miles. HighFlyer points convert to KrisFlyer miles at a 1:1 rate.

•Attaining KrisFlyer Elite Gold status with the redemption of 100,000 HighFlyer points, compared with the standard requirement of 125,000 points2.

•Welcome bonus of 10,000 HighFlyer points when businesses new to the HighFlyer programme complete their first flight, booked via the Singapore Airlines HighFlyer booking portal.

•Access to accelerated KrisFlyer Elite Gold status upgrade for one corporate traveller3 with a minimum spending of S$15,000 on eligible Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights in the first year of Card Membership.

•Bonus of 6,000 HighFlyer points, when Card Members pay their annual renewal membership fee.

•Earn rate of up to 8 HighFlyer points per S$1 spent on Singapore Airlines or Scoot flights. This includes 2 HighFlyer points per S$1 spent on eligible Singapore Airlines Group transactions4, 1 bonus HighFlyer point per S$1 spent on qualifying Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights on the Card, and a base rate of 5 HighFlyer points per S$1 spent awarded by Singapore Airlines for HighFlyer members who purchase an eligible flight ticket.

•Card Members also enjoy 1.2 HighFlyer points per S$1 on all other eligible spending on the Card.

Card Members will continue to enjoy existing benefits such as:

•0% interest on instalments over six months on Singapore Airlines flights.

•Accor Plus membership, including a complimentary night stay every year, up to 50% off dining across AccorHotels properties in Asia Pacific, with annual fee payment.

•Hertz Gold status with 10% off best available retail rates, one car class upgrade for rentals, and more.

With these benefits, the American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card will have an annual fee of S$400 including 9% GST, starting 23 April 2025.

Mr. Marlin Brown, Singapore Country Manager, American Express, said, “Building on our 25-year partnership with Singapore Airlines, we are excited to refresh the American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card, which is designed to help business owners go further – delivering greater rewards, travel benefits and financial flexibility to support their growth.”

Mr. Ng Yung Han, Vice President Global and Corporate Sales, Singapore Airlines, said: “Singapore Airlines’ long-standing collaboration with American Express has allowed us to deliver even more benefits and rewards to our customers. The Singapore Airlines HighFlyer business travel programme, coupled with these enhancements to the American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card, offers a comprehensive suite of rewards to small and medium enterprises. These are tailored to give them even greater flexibility and value as they travel with Singapore Airlines.”

Please visit go.amex/siabusinessterms for more details on the American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card.

1 Terms and conditions apply. Visit go.amex/siabusinessterms for more details.

2 Subject to the terms and conditions of the Singapore Airlines HighFlyer programme.

3 An eligible Card Member who qualifies for this benefit can nominate one employee from the business registered in the HighFlyer programme, known as a corporate traveller, to receive the benefit. Each business is eligible for this benefit once.

4 Transactions include eligible Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights and eligible purchases made on KrisShop.

