$!Amex’s Shop Small Returns to Singapore for the 5th Year to Support Local Businesses

SINGAPORE - 1 August 2024 - American Express’ Shop Small, a movement to galvanise the country to support local businesses, is back for the fifth year with a slew of activities for both shoppers and businesses, along with a Shop Small offer. From 1 to 31 August, eligible American Express Card Members who enrol in the Shop Small offer on the Amex app or website will get S$3 back for every S$10 spent at about 4,000 participating businesses, up to five times [1].

Mr Marlin Brown, Country Manager for American Express Singapore said, “Every year we strive to rally more support for local businesses. As Singapore celebrates its 59th National Day this year, we are casting the spotlight on a curated list of our Card Members’ favourite businesses through our new Shop Small All-Stars programme – to encourage more support for local businesses, while giving local businesses a platform to reach a wider audience.”

Shop Small All-Stars programme: Expanding local businesses’ reach locally and globally

From 26 August to 15 September 2024, the public can vote for their favourite local business on the Shop Small All-Stars programme at shopsmallallstars.com. The first 1,000 voters will receive a S$5 Grab voucher and all voters will stand a chance to win S$2,000 in cash in the grand draw [2].

The programme aims to celebrate American Express Card Members’ favourite businesses and reward the country’s top voted business in five districts and one special category: (1) Bugis: fashion and apparel, (2) Katong: cafés and bakeries, (3) Chinatown: Chinese restaurants, (4) Tanjong Pagar: Korean restaurants, (5) Telok Ayer: restaurants and bars, and (6) special category: women-owned businesses. The top voted business in the five districts will each receive a MediaCorp advertising package worth S$50,000.

The logo of the winning business within the women-owned business category will be featured on the American Express F1 ACADEMYTM livery during the race in Singapore from 20 to 22 September 2024. American Express recently announced its global partnership with F1 ACADEMY, F1’s all-female racing series, spotlighting its dedication to powerfully backing women in sport and in business; as part of the collaboration, its livery will include the logo of a local, woman-owned small business during each remaining race in the 2024 season. The 2024 F1 ACADEMY™ races are broadcasted in over 160 territories and will be streamed live globally, helping the local business to expand their reach and exposure globally.

Upskilling workshops for American Express-accepting businesses

Amex-accepting businesses are also invited to a series of complimentary workshops, produced in partnership with Enterprise Singapore, Singapore Media Academy and SME Centre@ASME. Starting in late August 2024, these workshops are designed to help upskill their employees in the areas of customer engagement, branding, marketing, communications and social media – enabling them to grow their business. This is the second year American Express has organised these workshops.

[1] Learn more about the offer at americanexpress.com.sg/shopsmall. Terms and conditions apply.

[2] Details available at shopsmallallstars.com. Terms and conditions apply.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

https://www.americanexpress.com.sg

https://www.linkedin.com/company/american-express

https://www.X.com/americanexpress

https://www.facebook.com/americanexpresssingapore

https://www.instagram.com/americanexpress

https://www.youtube.com/americanexpress