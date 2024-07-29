$!Amity Global Institute Achieves 4-Year EduTrust Certification Renewal

SINGAPORE - 29 July 2024 - Amity Global Institute is proud to announce the successful renewal of its 4-year EduTrust Certification for the third consecutive term, awarded by the Committee for Private Education (CPE), part of SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG). This prestigious certification underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence in education and institutional management.

The EduTrust Certification is a quality assurance scheme awarded to Private Education Institutions (PEIs) that demonstrate exemplary performance in managing their institutions and providing high-quality education and student welfare. The certification process evaluates institutions across seven key criteria: management commitment and responsibilities, corporate governance, student protection and support services, academic processes and student assessment, achievement of student and graduate outcomes, quality assurance, and continual improvement.

In their assessment, the CPE commended Amity Global Institute for its outstanding performance in several areas, including recruitment, student care, academic offerings, research, and investment in infrastructure and facilities. This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team, as well as the support of our partners and students.

“We are honoured to receive this certification renewal, which validates our continuous efforts to provide exceptional education and support to our students,“ said Professor (Dr) Leon Choong, Regional CEO (ASEAN) of Amity Global Institute. “We remain committed to ongoing improvement and innovation in all aspects of our institution, ensuring that we meet the highest standards of quality and excellence.”

As we celebrate this milestone, we remain dedicated to enhancing our students’ educational experience, fostering a supportive and enriching environment, and making a positive impact on the broader educational landscape by championing education without boundaries.

