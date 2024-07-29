AOC B Series Monitors Upgraded with 120Hz and More for an Immersive Home Entertainment Experience

SINGAPORE - 29 July 2024 - AOC, a global leader in display technology, has announced its new B Series monitors enhanced with 120Hz refresh rate, consisting of monitor lines B3, B30, and B36. This substantial upgrade from the existing 100Hz models is set to transform home entertainment, ensuring smoother and more engaging experiences for movie buffs and gamers alike by reducing motion blur. These 120Hz monitors match the pace of modern lifestyles that thrive on high-definition content streaming and graphics-intensive gaming. Perfect for enjoying the latest streaming content or immersing yourself in games on the newest generation of consoles like Xbox and PlayStation, these monitors deliver superior smoothness with reduced eye strain, faster response times, and exceptional image clarity.

“With the upgrade of our B Series to 120Hz, we aim to meet and exceed customer expectations,“ says Kevin Wu, General Manager at MMD Singapore. “Whether our customers are streaming or gaming, our goal is to provide top-notch visual performance. This commitment to enhancing our technology is a testament to our dedication in delivering superior visual experiences to all users.”

The 120Hz refresh rate upgrade in AOC’s B Series monitors is just one part of a comprehensive suite of enhancements designed to elevate the overall user experience. Within the B3 line, these monitors also feature upgraded brightness from 250 cd/m2 up to 300 cd/m2 and enhanced contrast ratios from 1300:1 up to 1500:1. This combination of high-performance display specs works in harmony to provide an immersive, cinema-quality viewing experience, whether you’re gaming, streaming movies, or simply browsing. To further complement the visual upgrades provided by 120Hz, select B3 line models like the 24B3QA2 and 27B3QA2 also feature built-in high-quality speakers, allowing users to enjoy a complete audio-visual home entertainment setup. Additionally, the 24B3CF2, 27B3CF2, 24B3CA2, and 27B3CA2 B3 line models integrate USB-C connectivity for fast charging and seamless cross-device integration.

The B30 line also features upgraded brightness from 250 cd/m2 up to 300 cd/m2 to complement the 120Hz refresh rate for a seamless, high-quality viewing experience, alongside VESA mount support for greater adjustability and user comfort. B30 models further differentiate themselves with 24B30H2/BW and 27B30H/BW providing color options in black and white. Meanwhile, the B36 line, encompassing the 24B36H and 27B36H, not only includes upgraded brightness levels from 250 to 350 cd/m2, but are also further distinguished by their ultra-narrow bezels. This design choice reduces visual interference from the frame, effectively increasing the perceived screen size and immersion - a perfect pairing with the 120Hz panels’ emphasis on crystal-clear, smooth visuals.

Slated for a Q3 release, the upgraded B Series 120Hz monitors aim to redefine how home users experience and engage with digital content. Engineered for a more vibrant, dynamic, and engaging digital environment, these monitors are set to cater to a broad spectrum of home entertainment needs.

