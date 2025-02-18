$!Aon appoints Jennifer Richards as CEO of Asia Pacific

Richards assumes the role from Anne Corona who has recently been named CEO of enterprise clients and global chief commercial officer. She will work alongside the Asia Pacific Executive Committee to enhance the firm’s capabilities across the region, create distinctive value for clients, deliver growth and strong financial performance, inspire colleagues and execute on the 3x3 Plan. Richards will report to CEO of Regions, Lori Goltermann, join the Aon Executive Committee and move from Australia to Singapore in the coming months.

Since joining Aon in Australia 13 years ago, Richards has been a dedicated and passionate colleague, supporting Australian, regional and global clients to make better decisions to address their risk and people challenges. She served most recently as head of Australia where she has a track record of success, fostering key client relationships and embedding the firm’s 3x3 Plan to accelerate growth and capabilities across all solution lines.

“The Asia Pacific region is critical to Aon’s strategy, representing significant growth opportunities across a diverse market,“ said Goltermann. “Jennifer’s experience, Aon United mindset and ability to build and inspire high-performing teams position her to lead the Asia Pacific region to continued success.”

Prior to joining Aon, Richards held several senior management roles at AIG in its Financial Institutions and M&A businesses in North America. Before joining the insurance industry, Richards practiced corporate and securities law at Sidley Austin LLP in New York City.

Richards said, “I am excited to work even more closely with this exceptional team and look forward to collaborating with such talented colleagues across the region. There is so much opportunity in the Asia Pacific region, and together we will build on our existing momentum and accelerate our ability to help our clients navigate the multi-faceted, complex and interconnected challenges they face.”

Read more about Aon in the APAC region: aon.com/apac