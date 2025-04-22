$!Appier Powers POP MART Taiwan to Transform Limited-Edition Product Sales and OMO Experience for Enhanced Operational Efficiency

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 April 2025 - Appier announced today that POP MART Taiwan has adopted its AI-powered conversational marketing platform, BotBonnie—a solution within Appier’s Personalization Cloud—to accelerate its OMO (online-merge-offline) transformation and streamline the management of limited-edition product sales. The implementation led to a 90% increase in campaign participation, a 210% growth in LINE official account users, and a 30% reduction in manual effort and time spent, setting a new benchmark for transparency and operational efficiency in the designer toy industry.

Effective product allocation and customer engagement are essential to success in the rapidly expanding designer toy market, fueled by rising demand for collectibles and artist-designed figurines. According to Statista, the toys and games market was valued at approximately USD 126 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 135.9 billion by 2029, reflecting sustained global demand. Known for blending collectible art with pop culture through its signature blind-box format, POP MART Taiwan partnered with Appier to realize its OMO vision and enhance the transparency and efficiency of limited-edition product sales.

“By implementing Appier’s solution, we were able to automate key touchpoints such as the lottery and redemption process, ensuring fairness while delivering a smoother, more engaging customer experience,” said Sabrina Yeh, Public Relations Manager of POP MART Taiwan. “We look forward to expanding our digital capabilities and creating even better experiences for toy lovers everywhere.”

Looking ahead, POP MART Taiwan plans to deepen its collaboration with Appier to further enhance the OMO experience. The upcoming enhancements will enable customers to reserve entry time slots, facilitate flexible allocation of purchasing opportunities among both existing and new members, and dynamically release remaining tickets based on real-time demand. During wait times, personalized add-on recommendations can be delivered to drive higher conversion and retention. These improvements are designed to optimize the limited-edition shopping journey and support sustained growth in the competitive designer toy market.

