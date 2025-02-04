KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has dispatched a team to inspect the crater area, formed at the site of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, near here.

JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohamad said that the team was dispatched at 3.30 pm, with officers from Petronas, the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), and the Department of Minerals and Geoscience (JMG) involved in the operation.

“In addition to the inspection of the affected area, we have also deployed a team from Petronas to monitor all four gas pipeline valves on-site, manually checking to ensure that no gas pressure remains.

“This process is being conducted around the clock, 24 hours a day,” he said to Bernama at the incident control post (PKTK), today.

He added that Petronas had stationed officers and detection equipment at ground zero, to monitor for any potential gas leaks.

“We have also received information regarding the drain which crosses the pipeline, and we are currently determining whether it is a sewage drain. This is important, to ensure that there is no gas leakage from the sewage pipe, which could pose a serious danger to residents,” he explained.

He further said that all four main gas pipeline valves have been securely shut to minimise any potential risks to the investigation teams.

“The primary focus of the operation right now is to prevent any further risk of fire, which is why we began conducting a preliminary structural inspection of the affected homes this morning. This involves collaboration between JBPM, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, and the Subang Jaya City Council.

“This assessment aims to determine whether it is safe for the occupants to enter their homes,” he added.

Additionally, Nor Hisham said that the inspection also includes a check of the electrical wiring in the external areas of the buildings, including the electricity meter, due to concerns that the insulation on the electrical wires may have melted from the intense heat recorded yesterday.

“Our main concern is that if power supply is restored, it could lead to contact, which might trigger a fire. As a precaution, 40 personnel have been mobilised to carry out the inspection, divided into six zones,” he said.

Regarding the fire department’s forensic investigation, Nor Hisham stressed that the investigation’s focus is on documenting the damage, and evaluating which assets can be salvaged following the fire.

“We are currently coordinating with various agencies, each focusing on their respective areas and zones, to ensure that the process is more organised. Our primary goal is to complete the inventory as quickly as possible, allowing power supply to be restored, so that unaffected residents can return to their homes without delay.

“At the same time, we aim to provide assistance to homes which have been impacted, enabling repairs to be carried out promptly,” he said.