KUALA LUMPUR: The intense heat from a gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, yesterday, caused aquariums to bubble and vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, to melt, leaving nearby residents in shock as they witnessed a scene straight out of their worst nightmare.

Experiencing such a terrifying situation for the first time, the panicked residents had no time to decide where to flee, and could only seek shelter by the nearby riverbank.

Private sector employee, Siti Fauziah Hasnan, 32, said that during the incident, her neighbourhood was relatively empty, as many had returned to their hometowns for the Aidilfitri celebrations.

Recalling her ordeal to Bernama, Siti Fauziah said that she and several others had to flee and take shelter near a water source, as the intense heat caused cars and motorcycles around her home to start melting.

“At first, I was in shock, but we managed to escape after some individuals guided us on alternative routes to avoid the heat. Many people, including myself, sustained burns on our feet as our slippers softened due to the extreme temperature,” she said.

Siti Fauziah added that she and her family have yet to return home to assess the damage, choosing instead to stay at the temporary relief centre at the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) multipurpose hall (Dewan Camelia), to regain their composure.

Meanwhile, delivery driver Jasni Abdul Manap, 47, was devastated as his newly purchased Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycle was reduced to ashes in the fire - before he could even make his first payment.

He said at the time of the incident, he, his wife, and their two daughters were on their way home from celebrating Aidilfitri in Kuala Kangsar, Perak, when a friend informed him that a fire had completely destroyed his house.

“I initially thought the fire had broken out at a nearby petrol station, but it turned out the pipeline that exploded was right behind my house... Three motorcycles, household items, and even my child’s laptop, which was only bought two months ago, were all destroyed in the blaze,” he said.

Jasni, who had originally planned to return home this Friday, is currently taking shelter at the relief centre in Dewan Camelia, and has yet to assess the condition of his house, or what remains of it.

Food trader Faizal Zakaria, 56, recalled how a table at his premises melted, after a boy, estimated to be around 12 years old, used it as a shield while searching for his mother during the chaos.

“The child suffered burns on his back, yet he still rushed to find and check on his mother, at a house not far from my shop,” he said.

Trying to remain composed when speaking to reporters, Faizal expressed gratitude that, despite the devastation, only the back of his vehicle and the exterior of his house were affected, while the interior remained intact.