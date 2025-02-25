Asian Hardware Online Exhibition 2025 Grand Opening – A Premier B2B Hardware Event

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire – 25 February 2025 - The Asian Hardware Online Exhibition 2025 (AsianHardware 2025) is set to redefine the hardware products industry with its innovative hybrid format, seamlessly blending virtual and physical elements. Scheduled to run from February 25, 2025, to May 31, 2025, the exhibition provides an unparalleled opportunity for Asian suppliers, importers, and exporters to connect, collaborate, and showcase their brands on a global scale.

Jointly organized by AsianNet and TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com), AsianHardware 2025 has delivered exceptional results since its inception in 2022, attracting international buyers and generating significant business opportunities. The 2025 edition promises to be even more expansive, with a three-month exhibition period strategically aligned with major international events, including Expo Nacional Ferretera 2025 (Mexico City), National Hardware Show, Fastener Fair Global 2025 and MosBuild - Buildex. This alignment creates a synergistic platform for global buyers, facilitating convenient comparisons and streamlined purchasing experiences.

AsianHardware 2025 has already secured the participation of numerous esteemed Taiwanese suppliers, including industry leaders such as ASCCO INTERNATIONAL, SCANO INDUSTRIAL, KINGDOM ABRASIVE, RAI ANG ENTERPRISE, CHUN CHENG PLASTICS, MASTER RESOURCE INDUSTRIES, CASEMATE PLASTICS INDUSTRIES, A-BELT-LIN INDUSTRIAL, YI CHI HSIUNG, OAV EQUIPMENT & TOOLS, CHU-SHIANG INDUSTRIAL, FLYWELL INTERNATIONAL, YAU YOUNG AUTO PARTS and LEAVEN ENTERPRISE. These exhibitors will present their latest innovations across a diverse range of categories, including general hardware, door & window hardware, furniture hardware, cabinet hardware, bathroom hardware, plumbing hardware, sanitary ware & plumbing, bathroom & fitting, lock & safe, hand tool, power tool & accessory, pneumatic & air tool, hydraulic tool, measuring & gauging tool, building apparatus, building material, construction tool, outdoor furniture, light and lighting, tool part & accessory, screw, fastener and nail, paint & coating, adhesive & sealant, battery, wire, cable & cable assembly, agricultural & gardening tool, vehicle equipment & tool, auto accessories, general industrial equipment, machine tool, metal processing machinery, industrial supporting machinery, logistic supply, workplace safety products, fire & safety products, and environmental equipment. With thousands of innovative hardware products, along with practical accessories and solutions on display, AsianHardware 2025 promises a comprehensive, engaging, and highly focused experience tailored to the needs of buyers and professionals in the hardware supplies industry.

AsianHardware 2025 Online Exhibition：

https://www.etradeasia.com/online-show/37/Asian-Hardware-Online-Exhibition-2025.html

In response to the evolving landscape of international trade, AsianHardware 2025 offers an array of virtual solutions to ensure accessibility and global reach. These include dedicated exhibitor pages, electronic catalogs, and immersive virtual exhibition halls—all seamlessly integrated with TradeAsia. Buyers can explore products, initiate inquiries, and engage in procurement discussions in real time, eliminating geographical barriers and travel constraints.

Founded in 1997, TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com) is a premier B2B international trade platform, serving as a vital link between global buyers and suppliers. With millions of registered members, over 600,000 suppliers, and a vast catalog of products, TradeAsia is a trusted resource for businesses seeking to expand their international presence. By fostering collaborations with hundreds of trading entities worldwide, TradeAsia amplifies visibility and marketing impact for its members, providing a competitive edge in the global market.

With its extended duration and comprehensive platform, AsianHardware 2025 is poised to be the most influential event for the hardware products industry in Asia. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with leading suppliers and explore the latest innovations.