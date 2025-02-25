Three ex-aides of former PM released on MACC bail

KUALA LUMPUR: Three former officers linked to the ninth Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who were remanded since last Friday, have been released on bail today.

According to a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source, the three individuals were released after their statements were recorded, coinciding with the conclusion of their remand period.

“MACC will disclose its findings on this case at a later stage, but for now, the investigation is still ongoing,” the source said when contacted, here, today.

Last Sunday, the media reported that four officers linked to Ismail Sabri were remanded, with three held for five days starting Friday, while the fourth was remanded for three days and released on Feb 23.

Yesterday, MACC, in a statement, said that it was unable to disclose any findings in this case at this time, including the value of any money or assets seized, and does not rule out the possibility of calling additional witnesses to assist in the investigation.

It also added that the investigation is being conducted under Section 16 (a) of the MACC Act 2009, and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613).