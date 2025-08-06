Aspire cuts FX fees to help entrepreneurs with global ambitions scale smarter

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 August 2025 - Aspire, a leading all-in-one finance platform for modern businesses, has lowered its foreign exchange fees further to help entrepreneurs reduce costs and scale globally without compromising their runway. With this latest adjustment, Aspire now offers one of the lowest FX rates in the market, solidifying its position as the most cost effective choice for cross-border business payments.

Rising global costs and tighter access to capital have made financial efficiency a critical priority for startups. Founders in Singapore and across the region are under mounting pressure to extend their runway and make every dollar count, especially as they expand into new markets.

From paying overseas suppliers and contractors to managing remote teams and launching in new geographies, cross-border payments are now routine for today’s startups. In fact, 79% of Singapore SMEs report plans for greater international expansion, and 63% have increased their use of overseas suppliers and services. Despite this trend, Singapore businesses lose an estimated S$5.66 billion annually due to hidden FX markups and unclear exchange rate fees. These losses quietly erode already slim margins and reduce the capital available for growth.

Aspire’s updated FX pricing ensures global transactions align with the way modern startups operate: lean, transparent, and built for speed. “Many businesses today are global from day one, but they are losing margin to expensive rates and hidden and opaque fees,” said Andrea Baronchelli, CEO and co-founder of Aspire. “At Aspire, we believe protecting the runway shouldn’t come at the cost of international growth. By lowering our FX rates further, we’re giving founders a faster, more cost-effective way to scale across borders without compromise. What you see is what you pay for.”

This is not a short-term adjustment by Aspire. This move underscores its ongoing commitment to helping founders scale efficiently today and in the long run, eliminating unnecessary costs and offering the best possible FX rates in the market.

The updated FX rates are available immediately to all Aspire Singapore business account users.

To learn more please visit https://aspireapp.com/global-payments.

https://aspireapp.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/aspireapp-global/