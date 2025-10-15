Ausom Launches L1 ABE Electric Scooter with Full German Road Approval

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2025 - Ausom’s new L1 ABE electric scooter is now available with full road approval in Germany—and for a limited time, it’s launching with special discounts across multiple platforms. From October 14 to November 9, early buyers can get up to €50 off using the code DEL1ABE. Designed for everyday riders, the L1 ABE combines road-legal safety features, long range, and comfort-focused design in one practical package.

Ausom is offering limited-time discounts across several platforms:

• Ausom Store: Get €50 off, final price €479

• Geekbuying: Get €30 off, final price €469

• Geekmaxi: Get €30 off, final price €469

The Ausom L1 ABE is built for riders who value comfort, safety, and practicality—whether for daily commuting or weekend exploration. Here’s what sets it apart:

• Smooth, all-terrain riding: The L1 is equipped with a patented front and rear swingarm suspension system that absorbs bumps and vibrations with ease. Paired with 10-inch tubeless tires, it delivers a stable and comfortable ride on both city streets and uneven paths.

• Certified road-legal safety: Fully ABE-certified in Germany, the scooter meets all eKFV requirements including a max speed of 20 km/h, dual brakes, front and rear lights, reflectors, and a bell. It’s approved for use on public roads and bike lanes.

• Intelligent, secure unlocking: With NFC key cards and password protection, the scooter offers quick and secure unlocking without relying on a smartphone app. It includes three NFC cards for flexible access and backup safety.

• Long-range battery performance: Powered by a 748.8Wh lithium battery, the L1 delivers up to 70 km of range per charge under optimal conditions. Whether you’re commuting during the week or taking longer rides on weekends, it minimizes battery anxiety.

• Adjustable handlebar height: The stem adjusts between 1130 mm and 1330 mm, allowing riders from 1.4 m to 2 m tall to find a comfortable riding position. It’s a practical solution for families or shared use across multiple users.

As more riders seek reliable, road-legal, and eco-conscious ways to navigate the city, the Ausom L1 ABE stands out as a smart, well-balanced choice. With limited stock and launch pricing available for a short time only, now’s the perfect moment to make the switch.

Hashtag: #Ausom

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.