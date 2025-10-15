Menora Tunnel crash causes 7km traffic jam on North-South Expressway

IPOH: A container lorry crash at Kilometre 256 northbound of the North-South Expressway has caused traffic congestion stretching over seven kilometres from the Menora Tunnel to Kuala Kangsar.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad confirmed the 7.56 am incident resulted in all northbound lanes being blocked, leading to the massive traffic buildup.

Clearing works involving the container lorry accident are currently ongoing at KM256.8 northbound between the Menora Tunnel and Kuala Kangsar stretch.

All lanes remain blocked with a contraflow system still active from KM255.8 to KM257.3 southbound as of 11.30 am.

The U-turn and mandatory exit have been deactivated while clearing operations continue.

PLUS advised motorists to follow instructions from traffic controllers or signages at the scene and consider using alternative routes. – Bernama