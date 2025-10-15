Malaysia space launch site project still in feasibility study stage

KUALA LUMPUR: The development of a space launch site in Malaysia remains at the feasibility study and site evaluation stage according to Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal.

He confirmed that the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation has received a full feasibility study report through the Pahang government.

This report will soon undergo review by a Multi-Agency Evaluation Committee.

MOSTI also received an interim study report earlier this year via the Sabah state government.

The federal government currently awaits the complete report before initiating the evaluation process.

Mohamad Yusof provided this update during Question Time at Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to Tan Kok Wai from PH-Cheras who inquired about the rocket launch site initiative’s progress.

The deputy minister addressed questions about signed projects and memoranda of understanding related to the launch facility.

He stated that any cooperation concerning rocket launch facility development would be discussed through existing international collaboration platforms.

These platforms include partnerships with agencies like the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and China National Space Administration.

Mohamad Yusof expressed confidence in the project’s potential to strengthen Malaysia’s position as a regional space industry hub.

He highlighted expected economic benefits including new job opportunities and technology transfer.

The project would also enhance Malaysia’s national competitiveness on the global stage according to the deputy minister. – Bernama