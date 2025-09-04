MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 April 2025 - Philippine small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), particularly those in the retail and food & beverage (F&B) sectors, can now enjoy greater peace of mind when it comes to tax compliance. AutoCount, a leading provider of accounting and business software solutions, has achieved official accreditation from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) for its Point-of-Sale (POS) software, marking a significant step forward in simplifying tax processes, enabling SMEs to streamline their operations while adhering to regulatory requirements.

Seamless Automation with BIR-Accredited POS & Accounting

The BIR-accredited AutoCount POS software automates sales reporting and tax calculations, cutting down manual data entry by up to 70%. This means fewer errors, faster submissions, and more time for business owners to focus on growth instead of paperwork.

Reliable, Compliant, and Built for Growth

“This BIR accreditation reflects our mission to empower Philippine SMEs with reliable, compliant, and efficient solutions,“ said Mr. Vanadium Ho, Country Manager of AutoCount Philippines. “ By aligning our POS software with BIR guidelines, we help SMEs ensure accurate electronic invoicing, simplify sales reporting and achieve seamless regulatory compliance, ultimately driving long-term success.”

Seamless Integration with BIR-CAS-Ready Accounting Software

AutoCount’s capabilities goes beyond just POS. Its BIR-CAS-Ready Accounting software integrates seamlessly with the POS solution, bridging the gap between front-end transactions and back-end accounting processes. This integration automates accounting processes, reduces tedious manual errors, and saves time. SMEs can effortlessly generate accurate electronic invoices and comprehensive financial reports, ensuring tax compliance.

“AutoCount is committed to delivering comprehensive software solutions tailored to the diverse needs of Philippine SMEs,“ Mr. Ho emphasized. “Our flexible, customizable, and scalable systems support businesses at every stage—from startups to large enterprises. With functionalities comparable to premium ERP solutions from top U.S. brands, AutoCount offers a more affordable and accessible alternative for local businesses.”

Empowering Philippine SMEs with Smarter Tools

AutoCount is redefining how SMEs handle sales and finance. Its user-friendly POS and accounting software streamline operations, reduce administrative workload, and ensure businesses stay compliant with local tax laws—all while remaining cost-effective and reliable.

To learn how AutoCount can help your business simplify BIR compliance and streamline operations, visit https://ph.autocountsoft.com or requesting a free demo today.

