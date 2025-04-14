KUALA LUMPUR: Nearly 90 per cent of landscape and infrastructure cleanup work at two residential areas affected by the recent gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, has been completed within 12 days.

KDEB Waste Management (KDEBWM) managing director Datuk Ramli Mohd Tahir said efforts involved the removal of damaged household items discarded by residents in Taman Putra Harmoni and Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru.

“Cleanup operations began on April 3 and are expected to be fully completed this week. The work includes clearing burnt and fallen trees, dry leaves and road cleaning.

“Soil and sand covering road dividers were also removed using water jet machines,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Ramli said that KDEBWM, together with government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGO) and volunteers, also assisted in disposing of damaged items during the mega cleanup operation over the weekend.

The two-day operation involved more than 4,000 volunteers from over 20 government agencies, private entities and NGOs, who were mobilised across 12 zones in Taman Putra Harmoni and Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that close to 500 tonnes of waste had been cleared as of 2 pm.

The incident, which occurred at 8.10 am on April 1, saw flames soaring over 30 metres high, with temperatures reaching up to 1,000 degrees Celsius.

It took nearly eight hours to fully extinguish the blaze.