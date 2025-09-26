AyamBersamaMu: Ayam Brand™ and Sunway XFarms Join Forces to Empower Children with Nutrition and Real-World Learning

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2025 - Ayam Brand™ , a household name with over 130 years of heritage, has once again reinforced its long-standing commitment to nutrition and community well-being through a collaborative CSR initiative with Sunway XFarms. #AyamBersamaMu brings together 60 children from underprivileged backgrounds for a day of experiential learning focused on healthy eating, sustainable farming, with fun, interactive activities. At the same time, the initiative extends its reach to over 1,000 underprivileged individuals nationwide through the distribution of nutritious food aid.

Ayam Brand™ has a proud legacy of promoting healthier eating habits among children and underserved communities. #AyamBersamaMu is part of its ongoing nationwide CSR programme to make nutritious food accessible to those who need it most. With more than a decade of impactful CSR work, Ayam Brand™ continues to combine food provision with nutritional education, creating lasting benefits for the communities it serves.

The one-day event at Sunway XFarms gives children an immersive experience that links nutrition and healthy-eating with real-world farming practices. Activities include an engaging “Suku Suku Separuh” nutrition sharing session featuring Ayam Brand™ products, a hydroponics farming workshop using Ayam Brand™ cans, and a tour of Sunway XFarms’ greenhouse facilities. The day concluded with a wholesome “Farm-to-Fork” lunch, where children enjoyed meals prepared with Ayam Brand™ products and fresh produce of vegetables from the farm. These activities are designed to build awareness of healthier food choices among the younger generation, while reinforcing the importance of sustainable living in everyday life.

“At Ayam Brand™, we believe that nutrition and education must go hand-in-hand to create meaningful change. Through #AyamBersamaMu we empower children to understand healthy eating while also addressing immediate food needs in communities, we are building a stronger foundation for the future,” says Teoh Wei Ling, Head of Marketing at Ayam Brand™.

“Our partnership with Ayam Brand™ demonstrates how collaboration can drive impact. By combining nutrition with sustainable urban farming, we hope to inspire children with practical knowledge while ensuring communities have access to nutritious meals,” says Afdhal Nayan, Chief Executive Officer of Sunway XFarms.

Beyond the event, Ayam Brand™ extends its impact nationwide by distributing food aid to underprivileged individuals through its trusted NGO partner, Food Aid Foundation. This outreach is set to benefit up to 1,000 recipients, ensuring that the impact of the programme lasts well beyond a single day.

The combination of education and distribution reflects Ayam Brand™’s holistic approach to tackling food security while empowering future generations with the knowledge and tools to make healthier choices.

#AyamBersamaMu continues Ayam Brand™’s legacy of impactful CSR, reflecting its vision of making nutritious food accessible while nurturing healthier generations. Through partnerships with organisations like Sunway XFarms and Food Aid Foundation, Ayam Brand™ is committed to strengthening food security and empowering communities nationwide.

