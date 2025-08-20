KPWKM ready to provide input on anti-bullying tribunal proposal

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development has expressed its readiness to provide input on the proposal to establish a tribunal to address bullying cases involving students and children.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri confirmed this commitment following the launch of the Wall of Iron Strong programme by Danone Malaysia.

She explained that KPWKM’s involvement stems from its responsibility for the Child Act 2001 and other related legislation.

“The ministry that plays a fairly important role is our ministry (KPWKM),“ Nancy told reporters.

“We are just waiting for it to be brought to the Cabinet and will provide input based on what is presented, as we are responsible for the Child Act 2001 and other acts concerning children.”

She added that the ministry would need to assess the tribunal’s relevance to their jurisdiction.

“However, we may have to look at what is relevant to the tribunal...if it falls within the jurisdiction of our ministry (KPWKM), we will work hard on it; (otherwise), it may be under the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU).”

Nancy welcomed the proposal to establish the tribunal, emphasizing KPWKM’s consistent commitment to collaboration.

She stated that KPWKM had always been committed to collaborating with all parties for the welfare and well-being of children.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim previously announced that the tribunal proposal would be brought before a Cabinet meeting.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said will present the proposal.

Azalina had earlier confirmed the government was studying the need for an Anti-Bullying Act with emphasis on establishing a tribunal.

She highlighted the importance of policy-level discussions involving multiple ministries.

“Discussions at the policy level were crucial, as each relevant ministry, including KPWKM, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Higher Education, and the Ministry of National Unity, had its own views on the enforcement aspects of the act.”

Azalina also noted the current lack of specific legal definitions or penalties for bullying offences.

Separately, Nancy announced KPWKM’s continued collaboration with Danone to enhance children’s welfare.

The Wall of Iron Strong programme represents a joint effort with the National Population and Family Development Board to tackle anaemia.

Danone’s Iron Strong Study revealed alarming statistics about childhood anaemia in Malaysia.

“One in three children aged six to 36 months was at risk of anaemia,“ Nancy shared.

“The findings revealed that children aged six to 12 months face the highest risk at 34.5 per cent, with the risk remaining high at 27.7 per cent for those between 12 and 36 months.”

She emphasized that these figures represent real challenges faced by Malaysian families.

“These figures are not just statistics; they reflect the real challenges faced by many families in Malaysia, particularly young parents striving to provide the best for their children.”

Nancy stressed the serious consequences of iron deficiency on child development.

“Iron deficiency was not a minor issue, as it could affect children’s growth, learning ability, and self-confidence.”

The government supports mandatory screening for iron deficiency at children’s clinics nationwide.

“This move is also in line with the 13th Malaysia Plan, which underscores the importance of preventive healthcare and expanding access to infrastructure and basic services, including in rural areas.” - Bernama