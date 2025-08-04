Bangkok’s Songkran: The Ultimate Global Festival Experience

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2025 - Bangkok, the vibrant heart of Thailand, continues to captivate travelers as one of the world’s most visited cities. With its rich cultural heritage, world-class hospitality, and thrilling entertainment. This year, as the country gears up for Songkran, Thai new year celebration, run under campaign “Maha Songkarn World Water Festival 2025” the grand celebration that endorsed by Thai government. Visitors will experience unique tradition, water splashing events all over Thailand, and modern attractions.

Bangkok has been recognized as the “Best City” in the 2025 DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards, reinforcing its reputation as a premier travel destination. Adding to its prestige, Songkran has been officially designated as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO. From April 12 to 16, the city transforms into a vibrant playground of water fights, cultural performances, and joyful celebrations, making it one of the most exhilarating times to visit.

During Songkran, Bangkok enjoys lighter traffic, making it an ideal time for tourists to explore the city. At the heart of the celebrations is EM DISTRICT, comprising Emporium, EmQuartier, and EmSphere, turning Sukhumvit into the ultimate entertainment hub with events and activities that showcase Thailand’s best offerings.

A major highlight is “Thai Hussa Maha Songkarn” which is a grand celebration of Songkarn festival from April 12-14, a big water splash and street food will be live up at EmSphere while traditional performances, Thai classical game booths, concert will be held at Benchasiri Park next to EmSphere.

Meanwhile, the “Thaitainment Market” hosted at EmSphere from April 3 to 20, featuring Bangkok’s most famous street food vendors, a vibrant Thai-style bar, and an impressive water tunnel entrance. This Instagram-worthy installation will be a major highlight.