KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday announced that the government is considering writing off the premises debt of Kolej Unikop, an educational institution linked to the Royal Malaysian Police Cooperative, as part of a broader effort to ease financial burdens faced by public service cooperatives.

Speaking at the 90th Annual General Delegates Meeting of the cooperative, Anwar said this should not be mistaken for a blanket debt cancellation for all cooperatives.

He said the move would be a way to support initiatives that serve public interest, particularly those that enhance education and professional training among Malaysians.

“Let’s ensure cooperative-led initiatives bring meaningful returns to members and serve broader national goals.”

Anwar’s remarks signal continued federal support for institutions with close ties to civil service sectors, especially those that contribute to upskilling youths such as Kolej Unikop, which offers various diploma and professional courses, including in policing and law enforcement.

He commended the police for their exceptional performance during recent regional events involving foreign dignitaries and leaders.

“I must express deep appreciation for how efficiently and discreetly our police personnel handled security during major Asean-level meetings. Foreign envoys were impressed.

“They noted the professionalism, efficiency and composure of our officers throughout, from traffic to perimeter security.”

He added that Malaysia’s law enforcement reputation has quietly become a point of

pride and national credibility in international diplomacy.

“Some may overlook it, but the ability to organise high-level summits with such order and safety speaks volumes about our institutions. I am proud of our police force for their exemplary work.”

Anwar said many do not realise the long hours and unpredictable conditions under which police officers operate, be it rain or shine, day or night.

“I’ve said this before. Everyone in a position of responsibility will be questioned, whether by the people or by God. We must manage with transparency and purpose,” he said, alluding to his early years in public service and emphasis on accountability even during his time studying abroad.

He warned against mismanagement, stating that even a profitable cooperative or institution could fall into disrepair without clear oversight.

He urged the police cooperative to ensure that projects are not only profitable but well-managed.

“If one project yields RM100,000, then show us how it benefits members. Don’t just focus on big profits, think about sustainability and public service impact.”

Anwar also spoke on Malaysia’s efforts to future-proof its economy through talent development.

He said investments in data centres and semiconductor sectors are rapidly growing, with companies investing tens of billions of ringgit.

“These are not just economic figures. That’s why we’ve pushed for reskilling and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). Already, we’ve recorded 140,000 new TVET participants this year alone.”