Family Fun with Little Pharmacists, Learning Traditional Chinese Medicine to Beat the Stroke Maze

Image 6: Participants can learn about different types of strokes, their causes, symptoms, and high-risk groups in the maze.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2024 - The “Beijing Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign 2024: Tong Ren A-Maze-ing Health Tips” is being held from October 26 (Saturday) to 29 (Tuesday) at TKO Plaza for four consecutive days. This event, in response to “World Stroke Day” on October 29 each year, aims to promote family health by advocating traditional Chinese medicine for disease prevention and encouraging public awareness and prevention of strokes. Additionally, it shows care for the socially vulnerable groups by donating tickets of Hong Kong Palace Museum to welfare NGOs, allowing beneficiaries to enjoy time with their families and promoting social harmony and health development.

Strokes Can Cause Permanent Disabilities Strokes are the second global leading causes of death. People of any age or gender can have a stroke, and it’s estimated that 1 in 4 people will experience a stroke in their lifetime. Strokes are the leading causes to permanent disabilities, significantly impacting the physical and mental health of patients and their families.

“Beijing Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign” Entering the Ninth Year Tong Ren Tang has a history of over 350 years, adhering to the mission of “Cultivate both noble morality and benevolence to do good to society and to keep people healthy”, they have held the “Beijing Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign” series annually. This year marks the ninth year, with stroke prevention health lectures and free consultations at elderly centers already conducted in September. From today until the 29th, the “Beijing Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign 2024: Tong Ren A-Maze-ing Health Tips” is being held. Today (26th), the opening of “Beijing Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign 2024: Tong Ren A-Maze-ing Health Tips” is being held at TKO Plaza. During the event, a donation ceremony was held to present a number of Hong Kong Palace Museum tickets to four beneficiary welfare NGOs, allowing beneficiaries to enjoy time with their families and promoting social harmony and health development.

Diverse Programs for Family Fun: Navigating the Health Maze Together The “Tong Ren A-Maze-ing Health Tips” offers a variety of engaging activities for families, suitable for all ages. Participants can learn about different types of strokes, their causes, symptoms, and high-risk groups in the maze. It also provides practical “health strategies” for stroke prevention through lifestyle changes, mutual care, acupressure, diet, exercise, and Traditional Chinese medicine. After completing the “Health Maze” and successfully navigating through it by answering questions correctly, participants can join the “Health Capsule Prize Draw” to win limited edition gifts!

Experience Traditional Chinese Medicine Culture: Fun and Educational for Kids In addition to the “Health Maze,“ there is the “Tong Ren Heart Care” health workshop, where children and adults can learn about the traditional Chinese medicine approach to health maintenance and stroke prevention. In the “Chinese medicine sachet workshop”, participants can make herbal sachets by hand. Children can dress in Traditional Chinese pharmacist costumes and experience weighing herbs and grinding them with stone mills and mortars. Meanwhile, the “Mugwort Massage Hammer Craft Workshop” teaches participants how to make mugwort massage hammers and understand their benefits, including how acupressure can promote blood circulation and relieve muscle pain, aiding in stroke prevention. Beijing Tong Ren Tang has arranged a series of Chinese cultural performances to warm up the event. These activities, suitable for all ages, include shuttlecock performances, Chinese dance, and Baduanjin exercises. These are not strenuous exercises but are effective in stroke prevention, allowing citizens to enjoy the performances while learning exercises beneficial to physical and mental health.