Gov’t backs strategic sports partnership with uniformed bodies - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has endorsed a strategic partnership initiative led by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) through the National Sports Council (MSN) to collaborate progressively with uniformed bodies to develop the sports industry.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this decision was reached during the Sports Development Cabinet Committee meeting he chaired today.

Also present at the meeting were KBS Minister Hannah Yeoh, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, along with deputy ministers and ministry secretaries-general.

Ahmad Zahid, who chairs the Cabinet Committee on Sports Development said today’s decision followed the implementation of a talent development initiative involving members of uniformed bodies such as the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

“This initiative is essential to meet current sports demands and foster a dynamic, high-performance sports ecosystem,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Zahid added that the meeting also agreed to prioritise key elements such as support for training equipment and rental of training facilities to ensure more efficient training sessions.

Additionally, it was decided to organise coaching and sports science courses for uniformed personnel to increase the number of certified coaches from within these bodies.

“The committee also agreed to hold local tournaments and facilitate participation in both national and international competitions, allowing these talents greater exposure on local and global stages,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised that uniformed bodies are encouraged to take an active role in specific sports categories identified for further focus.

“Among the sports selected are sepak takraw (JBPM and ATM), karate (ATM), boxing and table tennis (ATM), weightlifting (JBPM), as well as shooting and archery (ATM and PDRM),” he added.

He further said that other uniformed units, including the Royal Customs Department, the Prisons Department, the Volunteer Corps Department (RELA) and the Civil Defence Force (APM), would be included under the Talent Development Programme for Uniformed Bodies.

He called for cohesive collaboration among all stakeholders, including ministries, government departments, agencies, the private sector, non-governmental organisations and academics, to build a thriving sports ecosystem that could elevate Malaysia’s name on the global sports stage.