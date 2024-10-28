PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has issued a reminder to the public to motorists to refrain from parking on drain covers.

According to a statement posted on social media, vehicles that are parked on drain covers hinder the efforts to perform essential drain and drainage system cleaning tasks.

“It seems some people think that the drain covers are suitable parking spots.

“We would like to remind everyone that this action hinders local council, DBKL, as well as our strategic partners Alam Flora Sdn Bhd and SWCorp, from performing essential drain and drainage system cleaning tasks,” the City Hall said.

DBKL further stressed that improperly cleaned drains can lead to water blockages, which causes water logging to occur in the surrounding areas during heavy rain.

“So let’s all be responsible and abide by the established laws.

“Park your vehicles in designated spots and not where it inconveniences others,” the City Hall added.

