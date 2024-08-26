$!Bigo Live Enhances User Experience and Safety Through App Refresh

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 August 2024 - Bigo Live, a leading global live streaming platform based in Singapore, has introduced an app-wide refresh with heightened content screening measures to enhance the user experience for Indonesians. The refresh is part of Bigo Live’s ongoing commitment to providing a safe and respectful online platform and community for Indonesians. The refresh includes removing over 40,000 pieces of obscene content and 50,000 accounts that do not follow the community guidelines of the app since the beginning of 2024. It also involves the tightening of Bigo Live’s moderation to terminate and combat click-bait advertising, fake-news, in accurate or inappropriate advertising content and other culturally insensitive content. Additionally, Bigo Live has implemented increased precautions against the mis-use and mis-management of the platform as it continuously strives to achieve a green and clean digital environment to enhance the user experience for everyone.

Bigo spokesperson said “This app refresh is part of our ongoing and proactive efforts to ensure that all content on Bigo Live is and remains safe and respectful. We have ramped-up efforts to eliminate any form of undesirable content including culturally sensitive content that is not, and has never been, allowed on our platform.

“Bigo Live has a zero tolerance policy towards any content that is sensitive or offensive towards our users and wider community in every country that we operate in. We attach great importance to these issues in order to ensure seamless user experience. Combining our detection systems and moderation teams, we are able to effectively address these issues promptly and properly, allowing us to remove harmful content and behaviour to protect the community.”

Bigo Live has always worked with, and continues to fully cooperate with the Indonesian Government to provide a platform for Indonesians from all walks of life to come together to forge connections, share their creativity and talent, and spread positivity and cheer. In 2019, Bigo Live partnered with KOMINFO to aid cyber monitoring efforts on different types of social media platforms.

Zero Tolerance Policy

Bigo Live is a platform for safe, inclusive and welcoming experiences, and has a zero-tolerance policy towards sensitive or offensive content on its platform. The livestreaming platform has stringent processes in place to maintain and protect the safety and security of all its users. On a daily basis, Bigo Live removes more than 1 million pieces of content and behaviours that are potentially harmful and in violation of community guidelines in Indonesia. Globally, Bigo Live removes millions of data pockets (images, videos, text) with 99.5% accuracy and removes them within 60 seconds, preventing tens of millions of pieces of harmful content from being viewed.

The livestreaming platform leverages a combination of technology and people to remove more than 99% of illegal and offensive content before they are even detected by users. In addition to enhanced content screening, Bigo Live continues to protect the Indonesian community by deploying additional moderators that speak Bahasa Indonesia that monitors the platform 24/7.

Bigo Live works with a strong team of AI scientists and engineers to develop and maintain its proprietary AI enabled Content Management System (CMS). This forms the backbone of its content moderation system. The AI features include image recognition, facial recognition, video intelligence and voice processing.

The proprietary technology has the ability to automatically review over 300 million data pockets (images, videos, text) to detect inappropriate content with 99.5% accuracy, and to remove them within 60 seconds. The CMS has a library that houses more than 200,000 negative keywords that aids the detection and removal of harmful content and behaviour, such as hate speech, and a user ban.

The CMS is also built on machine learning algorithms that continuously learn while processing millions of data to accurately detect and issue penalties to offenders.

Users are also empowered by online reporting tools to flag any harmful, suspicious or inappropriate content and behaviour. The speed at which content is flagged by technology means that a majority of removed content is identified proactively by the CMS and safety moderators before it is even viewed or raised by user reports.

Commitment to Provide a Safe, Respectful and Inclusive Platform

Bigo Live has been at the forefront of supporting the Bigo community in Indonesia since the days of the COVID-19 pandemic that affected people indiscriminately. In the midst of despair, the livestreaming app provided entertainment, community and even an alternative income source for Indonesians.

Beyond COVID-19, Bigo Live believes in bringing together communities of people whether online through its app, or offline through its many local events and activities in Indonesia. The app is focused on spreading positivity and cheer for all in Indonesia and globally. It is this value of inclusivity that drives Bigo Live to host events, activities and initiatives to support Indonesians from all walks of life.

This includes collaborations with broadcasters to host live-streamed activities for local communities, such as cooking during Ramadan, sharing recipes for breaking fast, and exchanging useful information with other users.

Most recently, Bigo Live hosted ‘Bigo Live for Good’ - a Ramadan charity event - where it donated Rp119 Million to Yayasan Kasih Anak Kanker Indonesia (YKAKI) and Panti Asuhan Annajah as part of its commitment to giving back to the community.

Bigo Live is a platform for empowerment of the community, on and off the app. The app strives to support this through a safe, secure and support platform and beyond through its activities and initiatives for the local community by the Bigo Live community in line with its mission to spread hope, smiles and cheer.

Since its inception in 2016, Bigo Live has emerged as an international industry leader and a key contributor to the global creator economy with more than 400 million users across 150 countries worldwide.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.