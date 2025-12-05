SHAH ALAM: All candidates contesting in the 2025 PKR Election have been urged to uphold decorum and order, and to adhere to the guidelines set by the Central Election Committee (JPP) throughout their campaign.

PKR vice-president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari in a post on platform X said the reminder also applied to himself as he is defending his position.

He urged candidates to take advantage of the upcoming party elections as a platform to present ideas and visions in a mature manner.

“This election is an opportunity for us to reflect on our past term’s performance, to be evaluated by party members, and to be observed by the public.

“As a core party in the Unity Government, the people will be watching our every action and behaviour. Let us all demonstrate peaceful and mature politics for everyone’s benefit,” he said.

The nomination process, which ended last Friday, saw Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim retaining his presidency unchallenged, while the deputy president post will see a contest between Nurul Izzah Anwar and incumbent Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, who is also the Minister of Economy.

In the race for the vice-president post, aside from Amirudin, 11 others have submitted their nominations, including three incumbents; Nik Nazmi Nik Mat (Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability), Chang Lih Kang (Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation), and Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan).

The Finance Minister’s political secretary Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim was uncontested for the position of PKR Youth (AMK) chief, while incumbent Fadhlina Sidek (Education Minister) and Rodziah Ismail (the Ampang member of parliament) will have a rematch for the position of PKR Women’s chief.

The PKR National Congress, including the AMK and Women’s Congress, is scheduled to be held from May 21 to 24 in Johor Bahru, with May 23 set as polling day.