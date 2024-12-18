$!Blue Cross and Public Bank Sign Agreement on Bancassurance Partnership

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2024 - Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited (”Blue Cross”) and Public Bank (Hong Kong) Limited (”Public Bank”) today announced and signed a bancassurance agreement. Customers of Public Bank can now purchase two selected insurance products “TravelSafe Plus” and “HomeSafe Protection Insurance” offered by Blue Cross, through the bank’s branch network and website.

Rooted in Hong Kong for decades, Blue Cross and Public Bank share a common vision of providing innovative, high-quality solutions and services to customers. Blue Cross has rich experience in general insurance and has a leading digital platform to provide fast, safe and reliable insurance service experience. Public Bank has a huge customer base. This bancassurance partnership combines the huge resources, industry expertise and service network of both parties, and will surely exert synergy to provide customers with more timely, convenient and comprehensive living protection.